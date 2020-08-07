T-Mobile begins Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra pre-orders, launches Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Right on schedule, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are now available for pre-order from T-Mobile.

The Galaxy Note 20 includes 128GB of built-in storage and is being offered in Mystic Green, Mystic Bronze, or Mystic Gray color options. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, or Mystic White for the 128GB version, and the 512GB model is available only in Mystic Black.

Here’s what the pricing for these two Samsung flagships looks like:

128GB Galaxy Note 20: $0 down and $41.67 per month for 24 months on Equipment Installment Plan, $249.99 down and 18 monthly payments of $31.00 for JUMP! On Demand/Sprint Flex Lease, or $999.99 full retail price

128GB Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: $0 down and $54.17 per month for 24 months on EIP, $549.99 down and 18 payments of $28.00 each on JOD/Sprint Flex Lease, or $1,299.99 full retail price

512GB Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: $149.99 down and $54.17 per month for 24 months on EIP, $699.99 down and $26.00 per month for 18 months on JOD/Sprint Flex Lease, or $1,449.99 full retail price

T-Mo is also offering a couple of deals on the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. First, you can get up to $1,000 off a second Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra when you buy one on EIP. New customers must activate two new voice lines to qualify for this deal, and existing customers need to activate at least one new voice line to be used with one of the new Notes.

If you don’t need a new line, you can get up to $500 off a Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra when you buy one on a 24-month EIP and trade in a qualifying device. T-Mo does say that this trade-in deal isn’t compatible with some other offers, like Value Essentials and Carrier Freedom. The devices that qualify for trade-in include:

$500 off

Apple: iPhone 11, iPhone XS and XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X

Samsung: Galaxy S10 series, S9 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Note 9

Google: Pixel 4 and 4 XL

OnePlus: 8 and 8 Pro, 7T and 7T Pro 5G McLaren

LG: V60 ThinQ

T-Mobile also launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G today. It’s priced at $49.99 down and 24 monthly payments of $58.34 each on EIP or $699.99 down and 18 payments of $26.00 each on JUMP! On Demand or a Sprint Flex Lease. It’s also available for $1,449.99 full retail price.

There’s a trade-in deal available for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, too. You can get up to $500 off the Z Flip 5G when you buy one on a 24-month EIP and trade in a qualifying device:

$500 off

Apple: iPhone 11, iPhone XS series, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 series

Samsung: Galaxy S10 series, Note 10 series, Galaxy S9 series, Note 9

Google: Pixel 4 and 4 XL

OnePlus: 8, 8 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro McLaren

LG: V60 ThinQ

$300 off

Apple: iPhone 7 series

Samsung: Galaxy S8 series, Note 8, Galaxy S7 series

Google: Pixel 3 and 3 XL, Pixel 3a and 3a XL

OnePlus: 7, 7 Pro, 6, 6T

LG: G8 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, V50 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ

Are you going to buy a Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, or Z Flip 5G?

Sources: T-Mobile Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 5G