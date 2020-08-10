T-Mobile rolls out trade-in deals on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and LG V60 ThinQ
T-Mobile recently began taking pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra and it’s even got a couple of deals on the new Samsung flagships. If Galaxy devices aren’t your thing, though, T-Mo has a few other deals that may pique your interest.
First up, you can save up to $350 on an iPhone 11 when you buy the device on EIP and trade in a qualifying device. Your $350 savings will come via a one-time trade-in credit and 24 monthly bill credits. The devices eligible for trade-in include:
$350 off
- iPhone XS and XS Max, XR, X
$200 off
- iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
$100 off
- iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, iPhone 6 and 6 Plus
If you’re more interested in a Pro model iPhone, you can save up to $550 on an iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max when you buy the device on EIP and trade in one of the following phones:
$550 off
- iPhone XS Max
$500 off
- iPhone XS, XR, X
$350 off
- iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
$200 off
- iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, iPhone 6 and 6 Plus
There are also deals that can save you even more on a new iPhone if you’re on another carrier and switch to T-Mobile. You can get an iPhone 11 for free when you port your number to T-Mobile, buy your new iPhone on a monthly payment plan, and trade in one of the following devices:
iPhone 11 On Us
- Apple: iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS and XS Max, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus
- Samsung: Galaxy S20 series, S10 series, Galaxy Note 10, Note 9
- Google: Pixel 4 or 4 XL
- OnePlus: 8 or 8 Pro, 7T or 7T Pro 5G McLaren
- LG: V60 ThinQ
Up to $500 off
- Apple: iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, iPhone 6s or 6s Plus
- Samsung: Galaxy S9 series, S8 series, Galaxy Note 8
- Google: Pixel 3 or 3 XL, Pixel 3a or 3a XL
- OnePlus: 7 or 7 Pro, 6 or 6T
- LG: G8 or G7 ThinQ, V50 or V40 ThinQ
A separate deal offers up to $1000 off an iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max when you port your number to T-Mo and trade-in a qualifying device. This discount is event to get the iPhone 11 Pro free from T-Mobile.
$1000 off
- Apple: iPhone XS and XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 or 8 Plus
- Samsung: Galaxy S20 series, S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Note 9
- Google: Pixel 4 or 4 XL
- OnePlus: 8 or 8 Pro, 7T or 7T Pro 5G McLaren
- LG: V60 ThinQ
$800 off
- Apple: iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, iPhone 6s and 6s Plus
- Samsung: Galaxy S9 series, S8 series, Galaxy Note 8
- Google: Pixel 3 or 3 XL, Pixel 3a or 3a XL
- OnePlus: 7 or 7 Pro, 6 or 6T
- LG: G8 or G7 ThinQ, V50 or V40 ThinQ
Finally, if LG is more your style, T-Mobile is also offering up to $300 off the V60 ThinQ when you trade in a qualifying device. Those include:
$300 off
- Apple: iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, iPhone 7 or 7 Plus
- Samsung: Galaxy S10 series, S9 series, S8 series, S7 series, Galaxy Note 9, Note 8
- Google: Pixel 3 or 3 XL, Pixel 3a or 3a XL
- OnePlus: 7 or 7T, 6 or 6T
- LG: V50 or V40 ThinQ, G8 or G7 ThinQ
Are you going to jump on any of these deals?
