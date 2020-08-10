T-Mobile rolls out trade-in deals on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and LG V60 ThinQ

T-Mobile recently began taking pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra and it’s even got a couple of deals on the new Samsung flagships. If Galaxy devices aren’t your thing, though, T-Mo has a few other deals that may pique your interest.

First up, you can save up to $350 on an iPhone 11 when you buy the device on EIP and trade in a qualifying device. Your $350 savings will come via a one-time trade-in credit and 24 monthly bill credits. The devices eligible for trade-in include:

$350 off

iPhone XS and XS Max, XR, X

$200 off

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

$100 off

iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, iPhone 6 and 6 Plus

If you’re more interested in a Pro model iPhone, you can save up to $550 on an iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max when you buy the device on EIP and trade in one of the following phones:

$550 off

iPhone XS Max

$500 off

iPhone XS, XR, X

$350 off

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

$200 off

iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, iPhone 6 and 6 Plus

There are also deals that can save you even more on a new iPhone if you’re on another carrier and switch to T-Mobile. You can get an iPhone 11 for free when you port your number to T-Mobile, buy your new iPhone on a monthly payment plan, and trade in one of the following devices:

iPhone 11 On Us

Apple: iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS and XS Max, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

Samsung: Galaxy S20 series, S10 series, Galaxy Note 10, Note 9

Google: Pixel 4 or 4 XL

OnePlus: 8 or 8 Pro, 7T or 7T Pro 5G McLaren

LG: V60 ThinQ

Up to $500 off

Apple: iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, iPhone 6s or 6s Plus

Samsung: Galaxy S9 series, S8 series, Galaxy Note 8

Google: Pixel 3 or 3 XL, Pixel 3a or 3a XL

OnePlus: 7 or 7 Pro, 6 or 6T

LG: G8 or G7 ThinQ, V50 or V40 ThinQ

A separate deal offers up to $1000 off an iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max when you port your number to T-Mo and trade-in a qualifying device. This discount is event to get the iPhone 11 Pro free from T-Mobile.

$1000 off

Apple: iPhone XS and XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 or 8 Plus

Samsung: Galaxy S20 series, S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Note 9

Google: Pixel 4 or 4 XL

OnePlus: 8 or 8 Pro, 7T or 7T Pro 5G McLaren

LG: V60 ThinQ

$800 off

Apple: iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, iPhone 6s and 6s Plus

Samsung: Galaxy S9 series, S8 series, Galaxy Note 8

Google: Pixel 3 or 3 XL, Pixel 3a or 3a XL

OnePlus: 7 or 7 Pro, 6 or 6T

LG: G8 or G7 ThinQ, V50 or V40 ThinQ

Finally, if LG is more your style, T-Mobile is also offering up to $300 off the V60 ThinQ when you trade in a qualifying device. Those include:

$300 off

Apple: iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, iPhone 7 or 7 Plus

Samsung: Galaxy S10 series, S9 series, S8 series, S7 series, Galaxy Note 9, Note 8

Google: Pixel 3 or 3 XL, Pixel 3a or 3a XL

OnePlus: 7 or 7T, 6 or 6T

LG: V50 or V40 ThinQ, G8 or G7 ThinQ

Are you going to jump on any of these deals?

Sources: T-Mobile, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, LG V60 ThinQ