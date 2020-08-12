Microsoft opens dual-screen Surface Duo pre-orders, pricing starts at $1,399.99

Microsoft officially began taking pre-orders for its new dual-screen Surface Duo phone today, and it’s compatible with T-Mobile.

You can pre-order the Surface Duo from Microsoft at a starting price of $1,399.99 for the model with 128GB of storage. There’s also a 256GB model available for $1,499.99. The Surface Duo will launch on September 10.

The phone is being sold unlocked and it supports 4G LTE on T-Mobile as well as AT&T and Verizon. One thing to be aware of, though, is that it lacks support for LTE band 71, aka T-Mobile’s 600MHz Extended Range LTE.

Here’s the full list of bands supported by the Surface Duo:

FDD-LTE: 1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,13,14,19,20,25,26,28,29,30,66

TD-LTE: 38,39,40,41,46

WCDMA: 1,2,5,8

GSM/GPRS: GSM-850, E-GSM-900, DCS-1800, PCS-1900

Moving to the rest of the Surface Duo’s features, one of its highlights is the dual screen setup. Each one is a 5.6-inch 1800×1350 AMOLED panel, and when combined, they give you an 8.1-inch 2700×1800 surface. There’s 360-degree hinge connecting the two screens that lets you position the Surface Duo in different positions.

Microsoft has opted for a single 11MP camera on the Surface Duo, and the company says it’s been optimized with AI for front and rear use. It’s got a portrait mode with adjustable depth control, too, and supports video recording up to 4K at 60 frames per second.

The Surface Duo is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor that’s paired with 6GB of RAM. It’s also got a 3577mAh battery and it recharges over USB-C. An 18W power adapter is included in the box, as well as a bumper case.

Other features of the Surface Duo include a side-mounted fingerprint reader, Gorilla Glass on the display, and support for Microsoft’s Surface Pen styluses which are sold separately.

Microsoft is loading Android 10 onto the Surface Duo along with many of its apps. Those include Office apps like Word, Excel, and Powerpoint, OneDrive, Edge, OneNote, Bing Search, and the Microsoft Solitaire Collection.

While it’s not cheap, the Surface Duo is an intriguing device thanks to its dual-screen setup. It’s a different approach to the foldable smartphone than we’ve seen from some other companies lately, and it’ll be interesting to see how Android apps are adapted to take advantage of this feature of the Surface Duo.

Are you interested in Microsoft’s Surface Duo?

Source: Microsoft