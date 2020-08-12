T-Mobile extends free Test Drive offer to businesses with No-Risk Network Trial

After recently reviving its Test Drive program for consumers, T-Mobile is now extending it to businesses, too.

The No-Risk Network Trial is a way for businesses to try the T-Mobile network before fully switching carriers. Like the Test Drive program for consumers, businesses that enroll in the No-Risk Network Trial can try T-Mo for 30 days or 30GB of data for free.

Businesses that sign up will also receive a loaned device to help them connect to the network. A T-Mobile for Business rep will help the business identify the best device for their needs, and the options include devices from Apple, Samsung, and more, plus mobile hotspots. T-Mo says a business can also receive SIMs to use in a compatible, unlocked device.

To be eligible for the No-Risk Network Trial, a business must be a non-T-Mobile and non-Sprint customer who hasn’t participated in a network trial within the last six months.

T-Mobile is rolling out a couple of other offers on top of the No-Risk Network Trial to help convince businesses to make the switch. Starting on August 14, T-Mo will offer a free Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, 90 days of free service, and a payment of up to $650 to cover the cost of an old smartphone from a previous carrier.

To get the Galaxy A51 5G for free plus 90 days of free service with bill credits, business customers must switch or add a new line of Magenta Plus for Business or Business Unlimited Plus to get their old phones paid off with a virtual prepaid card and trade-in credit up to five lives.

