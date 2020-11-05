T-Mobile reveals iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max prices and deals

Last month the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro officially launched at T-Mobile, but folks interested in the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max have had to wait a few extra weeks for their new phone. Starting tomorrow they can officially place their pre-order.

T-Mobile will begin taking pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max tomorrow, November 6, at 5:00 am PT / 8:00 am ET. Here’s what the pricing for the new phones looks like:

iPhone 12 mini

64GB: $0 down and 24 monthly payments of $30.42 or $729.99 full retail

128GB: $49.99 down and 24 monthly payments of $30.42 or $779.99 full retail

256GB: $149.99 down and 24 payments of $30.42 or $879.99 full retail

iPhone 12 Pro Max

128GB: $0 down and 30 monthly payments of $30.67 per month or $1,099.99 full retail

256GB: $199.99 down and 30 monthly payments of $33.34 per month or $1,199.99 full retail

512GB: $399.99 down and 30 payments of $33.34 per month or $1,399.99 full retail

As with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, T-Mobile will also have a few deals available for these mini and Max phones. Customers can get an iPhone 12 mini for free with a new line and an eligible trade-in. T-Mo is also offering up to $550 off the iPhone 12 Pro Max with just a trade-in.

If you’re looking for a couple of new iPhones, T-Mobile is offering two iPhone 12 Pro Max phones plus two lines on a T-Mobile Essentials unlimited plan for $100 per month. Just add two lines of service on a T-Mobile Essentials plan, buy two iPhone 12 Pro Maxes on a monthly payment plan, and trade in two or more eligible phones in good condition.

Finally, the loyalty discount that T-Mobile offered with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro also applies to the iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max. That means that if you’ve been with T-Mobile or Sprint for 5 or more years, you can get a $200 rebate on any new iPhone when you trade in any active iPhone.

Sources: T-Mobile, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max