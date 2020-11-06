iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max now available for pre-order from T-Mobile

Right on schedule, Apple’s iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are now available for pre-order ahead of their November 13 launch.

You can now get the iPhone 12 mini from T-Mobile starting at $0 down and $30.42 per month for 24 months or $729.99 full retail. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $0 down and $36.67 per month for 30 months or $1,099.99.

Apple is also taking pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max now, including both T-Mobile and SIM-free models.

If you do decide to buy from T-Mobile, there are a few deals you can take advantage of. They include getting an iPhone 12 mini for free when you trade in an eligible iPhone and add a new line or up to $550 off the iPhone 12 Pro Max with just a trade-in.

T-Mo is also offering a $200 rebate on the new iPhones to customers who have been with T-Mobile or Sprint for 5+ years when you trade in any active iPhone. This can be combined with the aforementioned $550 off trade-in offer.

Here is a rundown of all of T-Mobile’s offers on the new iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 mini is the smallest of Apple’s new iPhones, packing a 5.4-inch 2340×1080 OLED display. It’s got a dual rear camera setup with 12MP wide and ultra wide cameras, too, plus Apple’s A14 Bionic processor, Face ID unlock, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

On the other end of the spectrum is the iPhone 12 Pro Max and its 6.7-inch 2778×1284 OLED screen. The Pro Max has a triple rear camera array with 12MP wide, ultra wide, and telephoto cameras, and Apple says the 12MP main cam has been upgraded with a 47% larger sensor that enables an 87% improvement in low-light performance. This model is also equipped with the A14 Bionic, Face ID, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Both the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max support T-Mobile’s low-band, mid-band, and high-band 5G networks, too.

If you end up pre-ordering an iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max, let us know which model you chose!

Sources: iPhone 12 mini (T-Mobile, Apple), iPhone 12 Pro Max (T-Mobile, Apple)