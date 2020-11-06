T-Mobile now selling LG Wing 5G and offering Buy One, Get One deal
Today’s the day that the LG Wing 5G officially takes flight onto T-Mobile’s network.
The LG Wing 5G is available from T-Mobile for $0 down and $41.67 per month for 24 months. You can also score LG’s swiveling smartphone on an 18-month JUMP! On Demand lease for $249.99 down and $31 per month, or you can buy it at its full retail price of $999.99.
If you’re interested in the LG Wing and have a friend who’d be into one, too, T-Mobile has a deal for you. Customers who buy one LG Wing on a monthly payment plan can get a second Wing free when they buy it on monthly installments. T-Mobile will cover the cost of the second phone with 24 monthly bill credits.
This deal doesn’t require you to add a line or trade in a device to get your second LG Wing free. You just have to buy both devices on monthly payment plans and have them both on active voice lines.
If you picked up an LG Wing 5G today, let us know what you think of it!
