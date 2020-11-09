T-Mobile Home Internet service expands again, now available in more than 130 new cities
Availability of T-Mobile Home Internet started out slow, with the service spending more than a year in a limited pilot test and then opening up in a single market. But more recently, T-Mobile has been expanding it in a big way.
T-Mobile Home Internet is now available in more than 130 new cities and towns. This expansion comes just one month after T-Mo’s internet service expanded to 450 cities.
Today’s expansion brings T-Mobile Home Internet to cities in Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Some of the cities getting service today include Ann Arbor, MI; Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN; Cleveland-Elyria, OH; and Pittsburgh, PA.
A full list of the new T-Mobile Home Internet cities and towns is available at the bottom of this post.
T-Mo’s internet service is offered on a first come, first serve basis based on equipment inventory and local network capacity. It’s priced at $50 per month with autopay, a price that includes taxes and fees, and there are no hardware rental or installation costs, no annual contracts, and no data caps.
T-Mobile Home Internet runs on T-Mo’s 4G LTE network and customers are guaranteed to get average download speeds of 25Mbps, though the carrier expects that most will get 50Mbps or higher. T-Mobile is planning to launch 5G Home Internet service in 2021.
If you’re in one of the cities where T-Mobile Home Internet is available and you’d like to give it a try, you can begin the signup process here.
Michigan
- Adrian
- Alma
- Alpena
- Ann Arbor
- Battle Creek
- Bay City
- Big Rapids
- Cadillac
- Coldwater
- Detroit-Warren-Dearborn
- Flint
- Grand Rapids-Kentwood
- Hillsdale
- Holland
- Jackson
- Kalamazoo-Portage
- Lansing-East Lansing
- Ludington
- Midland
- Monroe
- Mount Pleasant
- Muskegon
- Niles
- Saginaw
- Sault Ste. Marie
- South Bend-Mishawaka
- Sturgis
- Traverse City
Minnesota
- Albert Lea
- Alexandria
- Austin
- Bemidji
- Brainerd
- Duluth
- Fairmont
- Faribault-Northfield
- Fergus Falls
- Grand Rapids
- Hutchinson
- Mankato
- Marshall
- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
- New Ulm
- Owatonna
- Red Wing
- Rochester
- St. Cloud
- Willmar
- Winona
- Worthington
New York
- Binghamton
- Corning
North Dakota
- Bismarck
- Dickinson
- Jamestown
- Minot
- Williston
- Fargo
- Grand Forks
- Wahpeton
Ohio
- Akron
- Ashland
- Ashtabula
- Bucyrus-Galion
- Cambridge
- Canton-Massillon
- Cleveland-Elyria
- Coshocton
- Defiance
- Findlay
- Fremont
- Lima
- Mansfield
- Marion
- New Philadelphia-Dover
- Norwalk
- Salem
- Sandusky
- Tiffin
- Toledo
- Wooster
- Youngstown-Warren-Boardman
Pennsylvania
- Altoona
- Bloomsburg-Berwick
- Chambersburg-Waynesboro
- DuBois
- East Stroudsburg
- Erie
- Gettysburg
- Harrisburg-Carlisle
- Huntingdon
- Indiana
- Johnstown
- Lancaster
- Lebanon
- Lewisburg
- Lewistown
- Lock Haven
- Meadville
- New Castle
- Oil City
- Pittsburgh
- Pottsville
- Reading
- Sayre
- Scranton–Wilkes-Barre
- Selinsgrove
- Somerset
- St. Marys
- State College
- Sunbury
- Williamsport
- York-Hanover
- Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton
South Dakota
- Aberdeen
- Brookings
- Huron
- Mitchell
- Pierre
- Rapid City
- Sioux Falls
- Watertown
- Yankton
West Virginia
- Clarksburg
- Cumberland
- Elkins
- Morgantown
- Weirton-Steubenville
- Wheeling
Wisconsin
- Eau Claire
- La Crosse-Onalaska
- Menomonie
- Wisconsin Rapids-Marshfield
Source: T-Mobile