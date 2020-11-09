T-Mobile Home Internet service expands again, now available in more than 130 new cities

tmobile-home-internet-large

Availability of T-Mobile Home Internet started out slow, with the service spending more than a year in a limited pilot test and then opening up in a single market. But more recently, T-Mobile has been expanding it in a big way.

T-Mobile Home Internet is now available in more than 130 new cities and towns. This expansion comes just one month after T-Mo’s internet service expanded to 450 cities.

Today’s expansion brings T-Mobile Home Internet to cities in Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Some of the cities getting service today include Ann Arbor, MI; Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN; Cleveland-Elyria, OH; and Pittsburgh, PA.

A full list of the new T-Mobile Home Internet cities and towns is available at the bottom of this post.

T-Mo’s internet service is offered on a first come, first serve basis based on equipment inventory and local network capacity. It’s priced at $50 per month with autopay, a price that includes taxes and fees, and there are no hardware rental or installation costs, no annual contracts, and no data caps.

T-Mobile Home Internet runs on T-Mo’s 4G LTE network and customers are guaranteed to get average download speeds of 25Mbps, though the carrier expects that most will get 50Mbps or higher. T-Mobile is planning to launch 5G Home Internet service in 2021.

If you’re in one of the cities where T-Mobile Home Internet is available and you’d like to give it a try, you can begin the signup process here.

Michigan

  • Adrian
  • Alma
  • Alpena
  • Ann Arbor
  • Battle Creek
  • Bay City
  • Big Rapids
  • Cadillac
  • Coldwater
  • Detroit-Warren-Dearborn
  • Flint
  • Grand Rapids-Kentwood
  • Hillsdale
  • Holland
  • Jackson
  • Kalamazoo-Portage
  • Lansing-East Lansing
  • Ludington
  • Midland
  • Monroe
  • Mount Pleasant
  • Muskegon
  • Niles
  • Saginaw
  • Sault Ste. Marie
  • South Bend-Mishawaka
  • Sturgis
  • Traverse City

Minnesota

  • Albert Lea
  • Alexandria
  • Austin
  • Bemidji
  • Brainerd
  • Duluth
  • Fairmont
  • Faribault-Northfield
  • Fergus Falls
  • Grand Rapids
  • Hutchinson
  • Mankato
  • Marshall
  • Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
  • New Ulm
  • Owatonna
  • Red Wing
  • Rochester
  • St. Cloud
  • Willmar
  • Winona
  • Worthington

New York

  • Binghamton
  • Corning

North Dakota

  • Bismarck
  • Dickinson
  • Jamestown
  • Minot
  • Williston
  • Fargo
  • Grand Forks
  • Wahpeton

Ohio

  • Akron
  • Ashland
  • Ashtabula
  • Bucyrus-Galion
  • Cambridge
  • Canton-Massillon
  • Cleveland-Elyria
  • Coshocton
  • Defiance
  • Findlay
  • Fremont
  • Lima
  • Mansfield
  • Marion
  • New Philadelphia-Dover
  • Norwalk
  • Salem
  • Sandusky
  • Tiffin
  • Toledo
  • Wooster
  • Youngstown-Warren-Boardman

Pennsylvania

  • Altoona
  • Bloomsburg-Berwick
  • Chambersburg-Waynesboro
  • DuBois
  • East Stroudsburg
  • Erie
  • Gettysburg
  • Harrisburg-Carlisle
  • Huntingdon
  • Indiana
  • Johnstown
  • Lancaster
  • Lebanon
  • Lewisburg
  • Lewistown
  • Lock Haven
  • Meadville
  • New Castle
  • Oil City
  • Pittsburgh
  • Pottsville
  • Reading
  • Sayre
  • Scranton–Wilkes-Barre
  • Selinsgrove
  • Somerset
  • St. Marys
  • State College
  • Sunbury
  • Williamsport
  • York-Hanover
  • Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton

South Dakota

  • Aberdeen
  • Brookings
  • Huron
  • Mitchell
  • Pierre
  • Rapid City
  • Sioux Falls
  • Watertown
  • Yankton

West Virginia

  • Clarksburg
  • Cumberland
  • Elkins
  • Morgantown
  • Weirton-Steubenville
  • Wheeling

Wisconsin

  • Eau Claire
  • La Crosse-Onalaska
  • Menomonie
  • Wisconsin Rapids-Marshfield

Source: T-Mobile

Tags: ,

  • Brenden Morris

    I currently have the T-Mobile Home Internet, but my city is not listed on the website. I don’t know if got it by mistake or what. But I’m currently using it & paying for the service. It’s actually very good.

RSS PhoneDog