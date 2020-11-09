T-Mobile Home Internet service expands again, now available in more than 130 new cities

Availability of T-Mobile Home Internet started out slow, with the service spending more than a year in a limited pilot test and then opening up in a single market. But more recently, T-Mobile has been expanding it in a big way.

T-Mobile Home Internet is now available in more than 130 new cities and towns. This expansion comes just one month after T-Mo’s internet service expanded to 450 cities.

Today’s expansion brings T-Mobile Home Internet to cities in Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Some of the cities getting service today include Ann Arbor, MI; Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN; Cleveland-Elyria, OH; and Pittsburgh, PA.

A full list of the new T-Mobile Home Internet cities and towns is available at the bottom of this post.

T-Mo’s internet service is offered on a first come, first serve basis based on equipment inventory and local network capacity. It’s priced at $50 per month with autopay, a price that includes taxes and fees, and there are no hardware rental or installation costs, no annual contracts, and no data caps.

T-Mobile Home Internet runs on T-Mo’s 4G LTE network and customers are guaranteed to get average download speeds of 25Mbps, though the carrier expects that most will get 50Mbps or higher. T-Mobile is planning to launch 5G Home Internet service in 2021.

If you’re in one of the cities where T-Mobile Home Internet is available and you’d like to give it a try, you can begin the signup process here.

Michigan

Adrian

Alma

Alpena

Ann Arbor

Battle Creek

Bay City

Big Rapids

Cadillac

Coldwater

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

Flint

Grand Rapids-Kentwood

Hillsdale

Holland

Jackson

Kalamazoo-Portage

Lansing-East Lansing

Ludington

Midland

Monroe

Mount Pleasant

Muskegon

Niles

Saginaw

Sault Ste. Marie

South Bend-Mishawaka

Sturgis

Traverse City

Minnesota

Albert Lea

Alexandria

Austin

Bemidji

Brainerd

Duluth

Fairmont

Faribault-Northfield

Fergus Falls

Grand Rapids

Hutchinson

Mankato

Marshall

Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

New Ulm

Owatonna

Red Wing

Rochester

St. Cloud

Willmar

Winona

Worthington

New York

Binghamton

Corning

North Dakota

Bismarck

Dickinson

Jamestown

Minot

Williston

Fargo

Grand Forks

Wahpeton

Ohio

Akron

Ashland

Ashtabula

Bucyrus-Galion

Cambridge

Canton-Massillon

Cleveland-Elyria

Coshocton

Defiance

Findlay

Fremont

Lima

Mansfield

Marion

New Philadelphia-Dover

Norwalk

Salem

Sandusky

Tiffin

Toledo

Wooster

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman

Pennsylvania

Altoona

Bloomsburg-Berwick

Chambersburg-Waynesboro

DuBois

East Stroudsburg

Erie

Gettysburg

Harrisburg-Carlisle

Huntingdon

Indiana

Johnstown

Lancaster

Lebanon

Lewisburg

Lewistown

Lock Haven

Meadville

New Castle

Oil City

Pittsburgh

Pottsville

Reading

Sayre

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre

Selinsgrove

Somerset

St. Marys

State College

Sunbury

Williamsport

York-Hanover

Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton

South Dakota

Aberdeen

Brookings

Huron

Mitchell

Pierre

Rapid City

Sioux Falls

Watertown

Yankton

West Virginia

Clarksburg

Cumberland

Elkins

Morgantown

Weirton-Steubenville

Wheeling

Wisconsin

Eau Claire

La Crosse-Onalaska

Menomonie

Wisconsin Rapids-Marshfield

Source: T-Mobile