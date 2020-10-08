T-Mobile Home Internet service expands to more than 450 additional cities and towns

A few months ago T-Mobile expanded its Home Internet trial, opening it in Grand Rapids, MI to anyone for the first time, even if they weren’t a T-Mo customer. Now T-Mobile Home Internet is expanding again, but in a much bigger way.

T-Mobile Home Internet is now available in parts of 450 cities and towns. This expansion means that T-Mo’s Home Internet service is open to an additional 20 million households.

Just like when the Home Internet pilot first began more than a year ago, T-Mobile’s in-home broadband service is priced at $50 per month with autopay. That price includes taxes and fees and there’s no service contracts, hardware rental costs, or installation costs.

With T-Mobile Home Internet, you’ll use T-Mo’s 4G LTE network for your home internet service. T-Mobile guarantees that Home Internet customers will get average download speeds of 25Mbps but expects that most will get 50Mbps or higher.

If you sign up for T-Mobile Home Internet, T-Mo says that you can install the service yourself. It also offers apps for both Android and iOS to help you set up and manage your Wi-Fi networks as well as monitor your internet connection quality and data usage. The apps also enable you to see all the devices that are connected to your network and manage when certain devices can connect to the network.

T-Mobile has been placing a heavy focus on its Home Internet service lately, pledging that as part of its merger with Sprint it would bring “real competition and real choice for in-home broadband to rural America.” Now T-Mo is going through with its plans by massively expanding its Home Internet service for the first time, hot on the heels of AT&T announcing that it’ll be phasing out DSL by ceasing sales of new connections, a move that could affect many in rural areas.

Looking ahead, T-Mobile says that it plans to launch 5G Home Internet service nationwide using the additional capacity it gained through the Sprint merger. There’s no date for that service’s launch yet, though.

Below is the list of new cities and towns where T-Mobile Home Internet is now available. If your city is on the list, you can begin signing up for the service here.

Alabama

Jasper

Scottsboro

Alexander City

Fort Payne

Tuscaloosa

Birmingham-Hoover

Montgomery

Gadsden

Troy

Auburn-Opelika

Atmore

Dothan

Huntsville

Selma

Talladega-Sylacauga

Cullman

Daphne-Fairhope-Foley

Mobile

Decatur

Florence-Muscle Shoals

Anniston-Oxford

Albertville

Eufaula

Arkansas

Camden

Paragould

Jonesboro

Pine Bluff

Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

Batesville

Hot Springs

Helena-West Helena

Arkadelphia

El Dorado

Magnolia

Hope

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway

Russellville

Searcy

Blytheville

Forrest City

Malvern

Fort Smith

California

Eureka-Arcata

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

Salinas

Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom

San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad

Vallejo

Bakersfield

San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles

Susanville

Merced

Stockton

Chico

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario

Fresno

Santa Rosa-Petaluma

Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura

Santa Maria-Santa Barbara

Modesto

Redding

Florida

Panama City

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

Jacksonville

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater

The Villages

Gainesville

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford

Tallahassee

Lakeland-Winter Haven

Key West

Port St. Lucie

Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent

Sebastian-Vero Beach

Clewiston

Homosassa Springs

Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach

Ocala

Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin

Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville

Georgia

Americus

Jesup

Statesboro

Douglas

Thomasville

Dublin

Waycross

Bainbridge

Vidalia

Milledgeville

Cordele

Dalton

Savannah

Albany

Hinesville

Macon-Bibb County

Moultrie

Rome

Athens-Clarke County

St. Marys

Jefferson

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta

Brunswick

Thomaston

Cornelia

Valdosta

Gainesville

Cedartown

Warner Robins

Columbus

LaGrange

Augusta-Richmond County

Iowa

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island

Illinois

Sterling

Mount Vernon

Decatur

Galesburg

Centralia

Bloomington

Carbondale-Marion

Peoria

Rockford

Springfield

Lincoln

Pontiac

Rochelle

Champaign-Urbana

Kankakee

Dixon

Jacksonville

Danville

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Quincy

Indiana

Plymouth

Logansport

Peru

Huntington

Fort Wayne

Kendallville

Bedford

North Vernon

Madison

Washington

Jasper

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

Columbus

Wabash

Bloomington

Angola

Kokomo

Michigan City-La Porte

Vincennes

Elkhart-Goshen

Auburn

Decatur

Terre Haute

Lafayette-West Lafayette

Muncie

Evansville

South Bend-Mishawaka

Kansas

Parsons

Garden City

Great Bend

Pittsburg

Emporia

Coffeyville

Lawrence

Wichita

Topeka

Atchison

Salina

Liberal

Dodge City

Manhattan

McPherson

Ottawa

Kentucky

Madisonville

Mount Sterling

Middlesborough

Central City

Mayfield

Maysville

Lexington-Fayette

Murray

Owensboro

London

Elizabethown-Fort Knox

Frankfort

Richmond-Berea

Bardstown

Paducah

Louisville/Jefferson County

Louisiana

Minden

New Orleans-Metairie

Baton Rouge

Bogalusa

Alexandria

Hammond

Shreveport-Bossier City

Natchitoches

Lake Charles

Houma-Thibodaux

Lafayette

Morga City

Monroe

Opelousas

Jennings

Fort Polk South

DeRidder

Michigan

Marquette

Kalamazoo-Portage

Jackson

Monroe

Grand Rapids-Kentwood

Lansing-East Lansing

Flint

Sturgis

Houghton

Ludington

Adrian

Mount Pleasant

Battle Creek

Saginaw

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

Bay City

Ann Arbor

Muskegon

Escanaba

Holland

Midland

Hillsdale

Sault Ste. Marie

Niles

Alma

Traverse City

Cadillac

Coldwater

Iron Mountain

Minnesota

Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Missouri

Farmington

Kirksville

Moberly

Sikeston

Kennett

Poplar Bluff

Marshall

Jefferson City

Maryville

Columbia

Sedalia

Hannibal

Springfield

Warrensburg

Mexico

Joplin

Lebanon

Cape Girardeau

St. Louis

Kansas City

St. Joseph

Mississippi

Meridian

Clarksdale

Starkville

Brookhaven

Jackson

Oxford

Laurel

Columbus

Corinth

Grenada

Indianola

Cleveland

Tupelo

McComb

Greenville

Hattiesburg

West Point

Vicksburg

Greenwood

Gulfport-Biloxi

Natchez

North Carolina

Marion

Rockingham

Winston-Salem

Wilmington

Goldsboro

Roanoke Rapids

North Wilkesboro

Albemarle

Kinston

Laurinburg

Fayetteville

Durham-Chapel Hill

Greensboro-High Point

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton

Lumberton

Burlington

Jacksonville

Brevard

Raleigh-Cary

Shelby

Asheville

Boone

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

New Mexico

Las Cruces

Hobbs

Nevada

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise

Pahrump

Fallon

Elko

Carson City

Reno

Ohio

Jackson

Athens

Cambridge

Coshocton

Portsmouth

Findlay

Chillicothe

Marietta

Bucyrus-Galion

Akron

Cleveland-Elyria

Dayton-Kettering

Columbus

Zanesville

Canton-Massillon

Toledo

Sandusky

Ashtabula

Norwalk

Tiffin

Washington Court House

Greenville

Wilmington

Salem

Wooster

Cincinnati

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman

Oklahoma

Guymon

Elk City

Duncan

McAlester

Stillwater

Enid

Ada

Tulsa

Woodward

Tahlequah

Altus

Oklahoma City

Weatherford

Muskogee

Lawton

Durant

Ardmore

Bartlesville

Ponca City

Shawnee

Miami

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh

New Castle

South Carolina

Greenwood

Orangeburg

Charleston-North Charleston

Bennettsville

Spartanburg

Greenville-Anderson

Columbia

Union

Sumter

Seneca

Florence

Newberry

Gaffney

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

Tennessee

Jackson

Martin

Dyersburg

Brownsville

Paris

Greeneville

Johnson City

Knoxville

Athens

Union City

Lawrenceburg

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin

Crossville

McMinnville

Newport

Morristown

Lewisburg

Cleveland

Chattanooga

Clarksville

Memphis

Kingsport-Bristol

Texas

Eagle Pass

Borger

Levelland

Plainview

Zapata

Lubbock

Del Rio

Mount Pleasant

Kingsville

Laredo

Brownsville-Harlingen

Rio Grande City-Roma

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land

El Paso

Waco

Jacksonville

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

Beaumont-Port Arthur

Pecos

Victoria

Wichita Falls

San Antonio-New Braunfels

Beeville

Brenham

Tyler

Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown

Longview

Lufkin

Corpus Christi

Sweetwater

Killeen-Temple

Alice

Huntsville

Paris

Nacogdoches

Hereford

Snyder

Fredericksburg

Pampa

Odessa

Amarillo

Pearsall

Bay City

Gainesville

Vernon

Big Spring

Abilene

Texarkana

Virginia

Danville

Wisconsin

Appleton

Green Bay

Beaver Dam

Manitowoc

Fond du Lac

Janesville-Beloit

Milwaukee-Waukesha

Oshkosh-Neenah

Stevens Point

Eau Claire

Watertown-Fort Atkinson

Racine

Menomonie

Madison

Whitewater

La Crosse-Onalaska

West Virginia

Parkersburg-Vienna

Huntington-Ashland

Point Pleasant

Weirton-Steubenville

Wheeling

