T-Mobile Home Internet service expands to more than 450 additional cities and towns
A few months ago T-Mobile expanded its Home Internet trial, opening it in Grand Rapids, MI to anyone for the first time, even if they weren’t a T-Mo customer. Now T-Mobile Home Internet is expanding again, but in a much bigger way.
T-Mobile Home Internet is now available in parts of 450 cities and towns. This expansion means that T-Mo’s Home Internet service is open to an additional 20 million households.
Just like when the Home Internet pilot first began more than a year ago, T-Mobile’s in-home broadband service is priced at $50 per month with autopay. That price includes taxes and fees and there’s no service contracts, hardware rental costs, or installation costs.
With T-Mobile Home Internet, you’ll use T-Mo’s 4G LTE network for your home internet service. T-Mobile guarantees that Home Internet customers will get average download speeds of 25Mbps but expects that most will get 50Mbps or higher.
If you sign up for T-Mobile Home Internet, T-Mo says that you can install the service yourself. It also offers apps for both Android and iOS to help you set up and manage your Wi-Fi networks as well as monitor your internet connection quality and data usage. The apps also enable you to see all the devices that are connected to your network and manage when certain devices can connect to the network.
T-Mobile has been placing a heavy focus on its Home Internet service lately, pledging that as part of its merger with Sprint it would bring “real competition and real choice for in-home broadband to rural America.” Now T-Mo is going through with its plans by massively expanding its Home Internet service for the first time, hot on the heels of AT&T announcing that it’ll be phasing out DSL by ceasing sales of new connections, a move that could affect many in rural areas.
Looking ahead, T-Mobile says that it plans to launch 5G Home Internet service nationwide using the additional capacity it gained through the Sprint merger. There’s no date for that service’s launch yet, though.
Below is the list of new cities and towns where T-Mobile Home Internet is now available. If your city is on the list, you can begin signing up for the service here.
Alabama
- Jasper
- Scottsboro
- Alexander City
- Fort Payne
- Tuscaloosa
- Birmingham-Hoover
- Montgomery
- Gadsden
- Troy
- Auburn-Opelika
- Atmore
- Dothan
- Huntsville
- Selma
- Talladega-Sylacauga
- Cullman
- Daphne-Fairhope-Foley
- Mobile
- Decatur
- Florence-Muscle Shoals
- Anniston-Oxford
- Albertville
- Eufaula
Arkansas
- Camden
- Paragould
- Jonesboro
- Pine Bluff
- Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers
- Batesville
- Hot Springs
- Helena-West Helena
- Arkadelphia
- El Dorado
- Magnolia
- Hope
- Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway
- Russellville
- Searcy
- Blytheville
- Forrest City
- Malvern
- Fort Smith
California
- Eureka-Arcata
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara
- San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley
- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim
- Salinas
- Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom
- San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad
- Vallejo
- Bakersfield
- San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles
- Susanville
- Merced
- Stockton
- Chico
- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario
- Fresno
- Santa Rosa-Petaluma
- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura
- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara
- Modesto
- Redding
Florida
- Panama City
- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
- Jacksonville
- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater
- The Villages
- Gainesville
- Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford
- Tallahassee
- Lakeland-Winter Haven
- Key West
- Port St. Lucie
- Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent
- Sebastian-Vero Beach
- Clewiston
- Homosassa Springs
- Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach
- Ocala
- Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin
- Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville
Georgia
- Americus
- Jesup
- Statesboro
- Douglas
- Thomasville
- Dublin
- Waycross
- Bainbridge
- Vidalia
- Milledgeville
- Cordele
- Dalton
- Savannah
- Albany
- Hinesville
- Macon-Bibb County
- Moultrie
- Rome
- Athens-Clarke County
- St. Marys
- Jefferson
- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta
- Brunswick
- Thomaston
- Cornelia
- Valdosta
- Gainesville
- Cedartown
- Warner Robins
- Columbus
- LaGrange
- Augusta-Richmond County
Iowa
- Davenport-Moline-Rock Island
Illinois
- Sterling
- Mount Vernon
- Decatur
- Galesburg
- Centralia
- Bloomington
- Carbondale-Marion
- Peoria
- Rockford
- Springfield
- Lincoln
- Pontiac
- Rochelle
- Champaign-Urbana
- Kankakee
- Dixon
- Jacksonville
- Danville
- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
- Quincy
Indiana
- Plymouth
- Logansport
- Peru
- Huntington
- Fort Wayne
- Kendallville
- Bedford
- North Vernon
- Madison
- Washington
- Jasper
- Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson
- Columbus
- Wabash
- Bloomington
- Angola
- Kokomo
- Michigan City-La Porte
- Vincennes
- Elkhart-Goshen
- Auburn
- Decatur
- Terre Haute
- Lafayette-West Lafayette
- Muncie
- Evansville
- South Bend-Mishawaka
Kansas
- Parsons
- Garden City
- Great Bend
- Pittsburg
- Emporia
- Coffeyville
- Lawrence
- Wichita
- Topeka
- Atchison
- Salina
- Liberal
- Dodge City
- Manhattan
- McPherson
- Ottawa
Kentucky
- Madisonville
- Mount Sterling
- Middlesborough
- Central City
- Mayfield
- Maysville
- Lexington-Fayette
- Murray
- Owensboro
- London
- Elizabethown-Fort Knox
- Frankfort
- Richmond-Berea
- Bardstown
- Paducah
- Louisville/Jefferson County
Louisiana
- Minden
- New Orleans-Metairie
- Baton Rouge
- Bogalusa
- Alexandria
- Hammond
- Shreveport-Bossier City
- Natchitoches
- Lake Charles
- Houma-Thibodaux
- Lafayette
- Morga City
- Monroe
- Opelousas
- Jennings
- Fort Polk South
- DeRidder
Michigan
- Marquette
- Kalamazoo-Portage
- Jackson
- Monroe
- Grand Rapids-Kentwood
- Lansing-East Lansing
- Flint
- Sturgis
- Houghton
- Ludington
- Adrian
- Mount Pleasant
- Battle Creek
- Saginaw
- Detroit-Warren-Dearborn
- Bay City
- Ann Arbor
- Muskegon
- Escanaba
- Holland
- Midland
- Hillsdale
- Sault Ste. Marie
- Niles
- Alma
- Traverse City
- Cadillac
- Coldwater
- Iron Mountain
Minnesota
- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
Missouri
- Farmington
- Kirksville
- Moberly
- Sikeston
- Kennett
- Poplar Bluff
- Marshall
- Jefferson City
- Maryville
- Columbia
- Sedalia
- Hannibal
- Springfield
- Warrensburg
- Mexico
- Joplin
- Lebanon
- Cape Girardeau
- St. Louis
- Kansas City
- St. Joseph
Mississippi
- Meridian
- Clarksdale
- Starkville
- Brookhaven
- Jackson
- Oxford
- Laurel
- Columbus
- Corinth
- Grenada
- Indianola
- Cleveland
- Tupelo
- McComb
- Greenville
- Hattiesburg
- West Point
- Vicksburg
- Greenwood
- Gulfport-Biloxi
- Natchez
North Carolina
- Marion
- Rockingham
- Winston-Salem
- Wilmington
- Goldsboro
- Roanoke Rapids
- North Wilkesboro
- Albemarle
- Kinston
- Laurinburg
- Fayetteville
- Durham-Chapel Hill
- Greensboro-High Point
- Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton
- Lumberton
- Burlington
- Jacksonville
- Brevard
- Raleigh-Cary
- Shelby
- Asheville
- Boone
- Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia
New Mexico
- Las Cruces
- Hobbs
Nevada
- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise
- Pahrump
- Fallon
- Elko
- Carson City
- Reno
Ohio
- Jackson
- Athens
- Cambridge
- Coshocton
- Portsmouth
- Findlay
- Chillicothe
- Marietta
- Bucyrus-Galion
- Akron
- Cleveland-Elyria
- Dayton-Kettering
- Columbus
- Zanesville
- Canton-Massillon
- Toledo
- Sandusky
- Ashtabula
- Norwalk
- Tiffin
- Washington Court House
- Greenville
- Wilmington
- Salem
- Wooster
- Cincinnati
- Youngstown-Warren-Boardman
Oklahoma
- Guymon
- Elk City
- Duncan
- McAlester
- Stillwater
- Enid
- Ada
- Tulsa
- Woodward
- Tahlequah
- Altus
- Oklahoma City
- Weatherford
- Muskogee
- Lawton
- Durant
- Ardmore
- Bartlesville
- Ponca City
- Shawnee
- Miami
Pennsylvania
- Pittsburgh
- New Castle
South Carolina
- Greenwood
- Orangeburg
- Charleston-North Charleston
- Bennettsville
- Spartanburg
- Greenville-Anderson
- Columbia
- Union
- Sumter
- Seneca
- Florence
- Newberry
- Gaffney
- Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach
Tennessee
- Jackson
- Martin
- Dyersburg
- Brownsville
- Paris
- Greeneville
- Johnson City
- Knoxville
- Athens
- Union City
- Lawrenceburg
- Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin
- Crossville
- McMinnville
- Newport
- Morristown
- Lewisburg
- Cleveland
- Chattanooga
- Clarksville
- Memphis
- Kingsport-Bristol
Texas
- Eagle Pass
- Borger
- Levelland
- Plainview
- Zapata
- Lubbock
- Del Rio
- Mount Pleasant
- Kingsville
- Laredo
- Brownsville-Harlingen
- Rio Grande City-Roma
- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land
- El Paso
- Waco
- Jacksonville
- McAllen-Edinburg-Mission
- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
- Beaumont-Port Arthur
- Pecos
- Victoria
- Wichita Falls
- San Antonio-New Braunfels
- Beeville
- Brenham
- Tyler
- Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown
- Longview
- Lufkin
- Corpus Christi
- Sweetwater
- Killeen-Temple
- Alice
- Huntsville
- Paris
- Nacogdoches
- Hereford
- Snyder
- Fredericksburg
- Pampa
- Odessa
- Amarillo
- Pearsall
- Bay City
- Gainesville
- Vernon
- Big Spring
- Abilene
- Texarkana
- Virginia
- Danville
Wisconsin
- Appleton
- Green Bay
- Beaver Dam
- Manitowoc
- Fond du Lac
- Janesville-Beloit
- Milwaukee-Waukesha
- Oshkosh-Neenah
- Stevens Point
- Eau Claire
- Watertown-Fort Atkinson
- Racine
- Menomonie
- Madison
- Whitewater
- La Crosse-Onalaska
West Virginia
- Parkersburg-Vienna
- Huntington-Ashland
- Point Pleasant
- Weirton-Steubenville
- Wheeling
Source: T-Mobile