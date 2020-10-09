T-Mobile tops J.D. Power business wireless satisfaction report for fourth straight year

T-Mobile has finished first in J.D. Power’s U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study once again.

J.D. Power announced the results of its 2020 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study this week and T-Mobile ranked highest in all three categories: Large Enterprise (500 or more employees), Small/Medium Business (20-499 employees), and Very Small Business (1-19 employees). This is the fourth straight year that T-Mo has come out on top in all three categories of this J.D. Power business wireless satisfaction report.

In the Large Enterprise category, T-Mobile earned 887 points out of 1,000, and AT&T came in second with 871 points. T-Mobile got 880 points in the Small/Medium Business category and earned 835 points in the Very Small Business category where Verizon came in second with 805 points.

The 2020 edition of this study is based on responses from 2,787 business customers who gave evaluations of their wireless carriers between July and August 2020. The study measures satisfaction across six factors: performance and reliability; customer service; sales representatives and account executives; billing; cost of service; and offerings and promotions.

T-Mobile has placed a focus on attracting business customers by rolling out new promotions lately. The No-Risk Network Trial enables businesses to try T-Mobile’s network free for 30 days, and for customers who decide to sign up for T-Mo, the Magenta for Business and Magenta for Business Plus plans now include Microsoft 365 for free.

“We are in a position to help millions of businesses who no longer have to compromise between network, service or value. When you offer customers the best of all three, the result is happy customers — the happiest customers,” said Mike Katz, Executive Vice President of T-Mobile for Business.

Sources: T-Mobile, J.D. Power