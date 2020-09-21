T-Mobile offering free Microsoft 365 with Magenta for Business plans

T-Mobile today launched new Magenta rate plans aimed at small businesses, and they include access to Microsoft 365 along with its apps and services.

The new Magenta for Business and Magenta Plus for Business plans both include Microsoft 365 on Us. The regular Magenta for Business plan includes one license for Microsoft 365 Business Basic if you’ve got one line or two licenses if you’ve got more than two lines. Stepping up to Magenta Plus for Business gets you one Microsoft 365 Business Basic license and one Microsoft 365 Business Standard license.

Microsoft 365 Business Basic comes with access to the web versions of Office apps like Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote, plus a Microsoft Teams Hub, 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage per user, and email hosting with a 50GB mailbox. It also includes the ability to host online meetings for up to 250 people.

Meanwhile, Microsoft 365 Business Standard includes desktop versions of the aforementioned Office apps, with one license that’ll cover the Office apps on five mobile devices, five tablets, and five PC or Macs. Also included are the same email hosting, OneDrive cloud storage, and Microsoft Teams features of the Basic plan.

T-Mobile’s Magenta for Business plan offers unlimited talk, text, and data; 5G access; 3GB of 4G LTE hotspot usage and unlimited 3G data; unlimited data and texting in more than 210 countries; and an hour of free in-flight Wi-Fi. Pricing is set at $40 per line for four lines with autopay, and taxes and fees are included.

If you’d prefer the Magenta Plus for Business plan, you’ll get 20GB of 4G LTE mobile hotspot usage, twice the data speeds those 210+ countries, unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi, plus unlimited talk, text, and data as well as 5G access. Pricing for Magenta Plus for Business is set at $50 per line for four lines with autopay and taxes and fees included.

To help tempt small businesses to make the switch to T-Mobile, the carrier is offering up to 90 days of free service for a limited time. It also touts that it’s updated its more than 7,000 retail stores to better support small and medium business customers in addition to more than doubling its customer support team dedicated to small businesses.

Source: T-Mobile