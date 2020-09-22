Google Pixel 5 leak reveals design and specs

Next week Google is hosting an event to introduce new Pixel phones, but a new leak has revealed most of the details of the new Pixel flagship early.

The Google Pixel 5 has leaked out today, including images that show off the design of the device and specs that let us know what’s inside. The renders show a device that’s similar to the Pixel 4a that launched recently, including the hole-punch display, but the bezels around the screen do appear to be a bit smaller on the Pixel 5 than they are on the 4a.

Moving to specs, today’s leak says that the Pixel 5 features a 6-inch 2340×1080 OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor, which means 5G support is in there, and there’s 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4080mAh battery, too.

There’s said to be two rear cameras on the Pixel 5. The main one is a 12.2MP cam with Sony sensor, f/1.7 aperture, and dual pixel phase detection autofocus, while the other is a 16MP ultra-wide camera with 107-degree field of view. The selfie camera is an 8MP hole-punch cam.

We’re told to expect NFC and Bluetooth 5.0 in the Pixel 5, as well as 18W wired fast charging as well as wireless charging. Reverse wireless charging is said to be supported on the Pixel 5 as well, letting you recharge other Qi-enabled devices using your Pixel 5. Finally, the body of the Pixel 5 is reportedly made of 100 percent recycled aluminum, and it’s got IP68 water and dust resistance.

And then there’s price. Today’s report says that the Pixel 5 will start at €629 in Germany, where the Pixel 4 and 4 XL cost €749 and €899, respectively. There’s no word yet on US pricing for the Pixel 5, but the Pixel 4 and 4 XL cost $799 and $899 here, so the Pixel 5 could be under $700 when it’s available stateside.

As for T-Mobile availability, while T-Mo skipped the Pixel 4a it did launch the Pixel 3, 3a, and 4 series phones. And so because the Pixel 5 is a new Google flagship and it supports 5G, we could see T-Mobile carry it. The good news is that Google’s event is next week, so we won’t have to wait long for the Pixel 5 to be made official.

Source: WinFuture