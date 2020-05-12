T-Mobile rolling out 90 days free deal for small businesses, will give away $100,000 to SMBs

T-Mobile is already helping out small business customers by extending its pledge not to terminate service through June 30, but today it announced more initiatives to help keep SMBs going during these trying times.

First up, small and mid-sized businesses can get up to 90 days of service free when they port their lines to T-Mobile. Customers just need to add a voice line on a qualifying Business Unlimited or Magenta for Business plan through the T-Mobile for Business sales team and then port a number from Verizon or AT&T onto that new line within 60 days.

This deal offers a one-time $100 port-in bill credit per ported line through June 30. “That’s like getting up to 90 days free,” T-Mo touts.

T-Mobile is also giving away $100,000 in cash prizes to small businesses this week. Anyone can participate by creating a video that’s 60 seconds or less explaining what business they’d like to nominate for a prize, what this business means to them, and the impact the business has on their community.

These videos must be shared to Facebook or Twitter using the hashtags #TMOSmallBiz and #Giveaway. Videos can be posted through May 17 and winners will be announced the week of May 25.

Finally, T-Mo is launching a new Q&A series on Facebook focused on small businesses. The show will start on May 14 and will include Mike Katz, EVP of T-Mobile for Business, interviewing small business leaders to talk about how they’re dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. On the first show will be Mark Canlis, owner of the Seattle restaurant Canlis.

Source: T-Mobile