T-Mobile won’t charge late fees or disconnect customers affected by COVID-19 through June 30

Around a month and a half ago, T-Mobile announced that it was taking the FCC’s Keep Americans Connected pledge, which meant that for 60 days it would not charge late fees or terminate service for any customers unable to pay their bill due to the coronavirus. Those 60 days are nearly over, so T-Mo is re-upping its commitment.

T-Mobile says that it’s extending its FCC pledge through June 30. This means that through that date, T-Mobile will waive late fees and not terminate service of any postpaid wireless, residential, and small business customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers who have already made arrangements for their account during the current period can contact T-Mobile directly after May 13 to get an extension through June 30.

More details on T-Mobile’s extended commitment will be announced later this week.

The coronavirus pandemic is ongoing and still affecting many people, and so it’s good to see carriers like T-Mobile extend their commitment to waive late fees and not terminate service of those impacted by COVID-19. In times like these, it’s important for people to be able to stay connected to their friends, family, and the world around them, and this move will ensure that T-Mo customers are able to do just that.

Source: T-Mobile