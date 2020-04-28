Tubi app will be preloaded on LG phones at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile

T-Mobile teamed up with Quibi to offer free streaming subscriptions to T-Mo customers, but that’s not the only streaming service that T-Mobile is working with this month.

Tubi’s app will be pre-loaded on LG phones on T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile as well as US Cellular and Rogers, Bell, and Telus in Canada. LG phones preloaded with Tubi are already at T-Mobile and they’ll be coming soon to the other aforementioned carriers.

“Our partnership with Tubi is a great opportunity for LG customers to experience streaming content on their smartphones,” said Yongsuk Kim, LG Mobile’s VP of Strategy. “While taking advantage of the LG Dual Screen and 5G on the all-new LG V60 ThinQ 5G, this venture reinforces LG’s mobile phones commitment to meet the increasing demand for entertainment consumption on handheld devices.”

Tubi is a free, ad-supported streaming service that was acquired by Fox earlier this year. It’s got more than 20,000 movies and TV shows and is available on Android and iOS devices as well as Apple TV Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Chromecast, and smart TVs from companies like Vizio, Sony, and Samsung.

With everything that’s going on right now, a free streaming app with thousands of movies and TV shows could come in handy for some people. Of course, you’ve also got the option of hiding a pre-installed app if you’d like.

Via: FierceVideo

Source: Tubi