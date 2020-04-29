OnePlus 8 5G launches at T-Mobile today

Right on schedule, the OnePlus 8 5G has officially launched at T-Mobile.

You can now buy the OnePlus 8 5G from T-Mobile in Interstellar Glow and Onyx Black color options. Pricing is set at $0 down and $29.17 per month for 24 months on EIP or $0 down and $31 per month on an 18-month JUMP! On Demand lease. You can also pay $699.99 full retail.

T-Mo is offering up to half off the OnePlus 8 5G when you add a voice line or trade in an eligible device. New and existing customers can get $350 off via 24 monthly bill credits when they add a line and buy the OnePlus 8 5G on a monthly payment plan.

If you’d prefer to trade in a device, you can get $350 via one-time trade-in credit and 24 monthly bill payments when you trade in an iPhone X or XR, Galaxy S10 series device, Note 10, Note 9, Pixel 4 or 4 XL, or OnePlus 7T, 7, or 7 Pro. You can get $200 off by trading in an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, Galaxy S9 or S9+, Pixel 3 or 3 XL, Pixel 3a or 3a XL, or OnePlus 6 or 6T.

T-Mobile is also giving away a OnePlus 8 5G to one winner who subscribes to its YouTube channel and follows a couple other steps. You can find more about that giveaway here.

As a reminder, the OnePlus 8 5G is compatible with T-Mobile’s nationwide 600MHz 5G network and will also support the 2.5GHz 5G coverage that T-Mo is rolling out thanks to its merger with Sprint. The OnePlus 8 5G does not support T-Mo’s mmWave 5G coverage.

T-Mobile is not carrying the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G. You can buy that model directly from OnePlus if you’d like, and T-Mo has said that that device can also access its 600MHz 5G as well as its 2.5GHz spectrum.

Source: OnePlus 8 5G (T-Mobile)