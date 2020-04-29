T-Mobile pushing updates to OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren
Just a few days after the T-Mobile version of the OnePlus 6T got a new software update, T-Mo has begun updated a couple other OnePlus phones.
The T-Mobile OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren are receiving new updates this week. The OnePlus 7T is receiving a 226MB update to OxygenOS version 10.0.8.HD63CB, while the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is getting a 181MB update to version 10.0.34.HD61CB.
Both updates include the April 2020 Android security patches. The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren’s update also mentions “System stability improvements” and “General bug fixes”, but no specific changes are mentioned.
These updates are rolling out over the air, so if you’ve got a OnePlus 7T or 7T Pro 5G McLaren you should see your phone’s new update soon. As always, manually checking for your update is also an option, and you can do that by going into Settings > System> System update > Check for update.
Thanks, Travolta24KC and Lucas!