T-Mobile OnePlus 6T getting new security update
The OnePlus 8 5G may be getting a lot of attention from T-Mobile and OnePlus right now, but today T-Mo is showing some love to an older OnePlus device.
The OnePlus 6T is now receiving an update from T-Mobile that bumps it up to version A6013_34_200330. The 138MB update includes the April 2020 Android security patches.
There’s no official changelog from T-Mo for this update yet, so it’s unclear what other changes, if any, there might be.
The update is now rolling out over the air and it hit TmoNews reader Ronald’s OnePlus 6T this morning. If you’re rocking an OP6T, you should see the update hit your phone in the coming days, or you can hop into your Settings app and select “System” > “System update” > “Check for update”.
