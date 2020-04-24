iPhone SE launches today, Costco rolls out deal for T-Mobile customers

A little over a week after Apple surprised us with an updated iPhone SE, the new device has officially launched.

The iPhone SE is in stock and ready to ship at T-Mobile. The 64GB and 256GB have estimated ship dates of April 24-27, but you may have to wait a bit longer if you want a 128GB model because its estimated ship dates range from May 5-27 depending on which color you want.

As a refresher, here’s T-Mobile’s pricing for the iPhone SE:

64GB: $0.00 down and $16.67 per month for 24 months, $399.99 full retail

128GB: $49.99 down and $16.67 per month, $449.99 full retail

256GB: $149.99 down and $16.67 per month, $549.99 full retail

If you’re interested in getting a discount on a new iPhone SE, T-Mobile will give you a 64GB model free with 24 monthly bill credits when you add a new line and trade in an eligible iPhone. Alternatively, you can get up to half off an iPhone SE when you add a new line or trade in an eligible iPhone.

Costco today rolled out an iPhone SE deal of its own. T-Mobile customers can save up to $180 on the new iPhone SE when they trade in a qualifying device. Costco is offering $180 off the new iPhone when you trade in an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus or iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, while trading in an iPhone 6s or 6s Plus will get you $100 off.

With this Costco deal, you’ll get your savings via a virtual prepaid card rather than bill credits, so that’s something to consider if you’re a Costco member. The deal will run through April 30th.

Lastly, Apple is selling the new iPhone SE direct. Pricing starts at $399 for the 64GB model and goes up to $449 for the 128GB version and $549 for the 256GB model, and Apple is offering both T-Mobile and SIM-free versions of the device.

Did you get an iPhone SE today? If so, what are your first impressions?

Sources: T-Mobile, Costco, Apple