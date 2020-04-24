John Legere takes early exit from T-Mobile board of directors

When the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint was complete, John Legere stepped down as CEO but said that he’d stay on as a member of T-Mo’s board of directors through June 4th. Today we learned that he’s actually leaving much sooner.

John Legere has left the T-Mobile board of directors today. The exit was revealed by T-Mobile in an SEC filing that says that Legere is resigning from T-Mobile’s board of directors effective immediately to “pursue other options.”

The filing goes on to say that Legere told T-Mobile that he was not resigning because of any disagreement with the company’s management or board on any matter.

“It has been a privilege and honor to have led T-Mobile as CEO for the past seven and a half years and served on the Board of Directors,” Legere said. “And although I will be leaving the Board just a few weeks earlier than planned, be assured that I remain T-Mobile’s #1 fan!”

John Legere originally joined T-Mobile as CEO in 2012. In the years that followed he helped to turn T-Mo around and make it a much more competitive carrier, rolling out Un-carrier moves that helped make big changes in the industry and add tens of millions of customers to T-Mobile’s subscriber base.

Because of everything he did for T-Mobile, there’s a lot of interest about what Legere is going to do next. He hasn’t really given any clues about what his plans are, but the fact that he’s left the T-Mobile board of directors more than one month earlier than planned is sure to fuel some speculation.

Do you have any guesses about what John Legere might do next?

Source: SEC