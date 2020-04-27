T-Mobile deal offers half off OnePlus 8 5G

The OnePlus 8 5G is landing at T-Mobile this week and if you’re interesting in making it your next daily driver, T-Mo has a deal for you.

T-Mobile is offering up to half off a OnePlus 8 5G when you add a new line of service or trade in an eligible device. This offer is open to both new and existing customers and can also be applied to the OnePlus 7T if you prefer that model.

Customers who choose to add a new line to get this deal will save $350 on a OnePlus 8 or 7T via 24 monthly bill credits. To get this deal, you must activate a new voice line, purchase the phone on a monthly payment plan, and keep the line active and in good standing.

Folks who’d prefer to trade in a phone to get their discount can save up to $350 on a OnePlus 8 or 7T via one-time trade-in credit and 24 monthly bill credits. You’ll need to buy your device on a monthly payment plan and trade in one of the following devices:

$350 off

Apple iPhone XR or X

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, Note 9 (Note 10+ 5G not eligible)

Google Pixel 4 or 4 XL

OnePlus 7T, 7 Pro, or 7 (OnePlus 7T Pro 5G not eligible)

$200 off

Apple iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, iPhone 7 or 7 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+

Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL, Pixel 3a or 3a XL

OnePlus 6 or 6T

The OnePlus 8 5G will be available from T-Mobile starting tomorrow, April 28, at 9:00 pm PT/12:00 am ET. Pricing will be set at $0 down and $29.17 per month for 24 months or $699.99 full retail. If you’d prefer to buy with JUMP! On Demand, you’ll be able to get the OnePlus 8 5G for $0 down and $31 per month.

Color options include Onyx Black and Interstellar Glow, the latter of which is a carrier exclusive for T-Mo.

As a reminder, the OnePlus 8 5G is compatible with T-Mobile’s nationwide 600MHz 5G network and will also support 2.5GHz 5G from Sprint as T-Mo activates it. It will not support mmWave 5G.

So now that we’ve got T-Mobile’s pricing and a half-off deal for the OnePlus 8 5G, are you thinking about buying one?

Source: T-Mobile