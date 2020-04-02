T-Mobile customers get Quibi free starting April 6

Many T-Mobile customers already get Netflix included free with their plan, and now they’re going to get Quibi, too.

T-Mo confirmed today that when Quibi launches on April 6th, T-Mo customers on a Magenta or T-Mobile One family plan will get access to the new video streaming service for free. Just sign up on mytmobile.com or the T-Mobile app before July 7th to get Quibi added to your plan.

To qualify for this offer, you’ll need two or more voice lines at standard rates on a Magenta or T-Mobile One plan with taxes and fees included. First Responder, Military, and Magenta Plus 55 plans are also eligible, as are small business customers with up to 12 lines.

When you sign up for this offer, you’ll get the $4.99 ad-supported tier for free. Quibi will also sell a $7.99 ad-free version of its service.

One other thing to keep in mind about this deal is that customers will get both Quibi and Netflix free, but only for one year. After your one year of free Quibi and Netflix, you’ll need to choose one to continue receiving for free.

Quibi is a brand new video streaming service focused on quick bites of content. Its shows will be 10 minutes or less and will include movies shown in chapters, episodic shows, and new programs. There will be new episodes added to the service every day, with shows from names like Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez, Will Forte, BBC News, and 60 Minutes.

Another major feature of Quibi is called Turnstyle. With it, you can switch your phone between portrait and landscape mode at any time to get a different point of view.

Are you going to try Quibi when it launches next week?

