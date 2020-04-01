T-Mobile Tuesdays will offer discounts to Reebok and Shell plus Pixel 4 XL prizes next week
Next week’s T-Mobile Tuesdays offers are now official and like this week’s deals, the new ones are (mostly) focused on things you can do while at home.
On Tuesday, April 7th, T-Mobile customers can get 40% off plus free shipping from Reebok plus a 3-month early learning subscription from Homer. The focus of Homer is early learning programs for children ages 2-8 that personalized by interests and reading levels.
As usual, T-Mobile Tuesdays will also offer a discount of $0.10 off per gallon of gas from Shell next week.
Next week’s contest will offer the chance to win a Pixel 4 XL from Quibi. Five grand prize winners will each receive a black Pixel 4 XL smartphone plus a check for $342 to cover taxes or other expenses.
T-Mobile also notes that customers can still redeem 2 free months of YouTube Premium plus a free 4-week online course from Shaw Academy.
