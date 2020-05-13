T-Mobile customers get a free Popeyes chicken sandwich next Tuesday
Free food is returning to T-Mobile Tuesdays next week.
On Tuesday, May 19, T-Mobile customers can claim a free Classic or Spicy Chicken Sandwich from Popeyes. This sandwich was extremely popular when it launched last year, so much so that Popeyes sold out nationally and didn’t resume sales until two months later. So this is a good opportunity to finally try the much-hyped chicken sandwich if you haven’t had it.
The fine print of this Popeyes offer states that there’s a $10 order minimum, so you’ll need to make a couple other purchases before you get your free chicken sandwich.
Also coming next Tuesday is a free 3-month Tidal Premium subscription. Normally priced at $9.99 per month, Tidal Premium gets you ad-free music streaming, HD music videos, personalized playlists, and more.
Rounding out next week’s deals is a 30% discount plus free shipping for Converse, a free 1-month subscription to the Openfit fitness app, and $0.10 off per gallon of gas at Shell.
Next week’s contest will see T-Mobile giving away the new iPhone SE. Ten grand prize winners will each receive a white 256GB iPhone SE, which normally sells for $549.
Source: T-Mobile Tuesdays