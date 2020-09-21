T-Mobile Tuesdays offering a free Whopper or Impossible Whopper tomorrow
Tomorrow’s edition of T-Mobile Tuesdays includes the return of the free Whopper deal, but this time you get your choice of the regular or Impossible version.
Tomorrow, September 22, T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get a free Whopper or Impossible Whopper from Burger King. You will need to spend $1 or more to get the free burger, and T-Mo says that this deal is now valid in Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or the US Virgin Islands.
Also coming tomorrow is a deal on Harry’s razors. You can get $6 off a $12 shave set plus free shipping for your new razor.
Finally, T-Mo and Sprint customers can score $0.10 off per gallon of gas at Shell tomorrow.
Next week’s contest include a bundle of Samsung and Xbox products. Five grand prize winners will each receive a package that includes a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G in Mystic Black, a 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV, a Samsung MOGA by PowerA Xp55-X+ controller, and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes Xbox Live plus Game Pass for both console and PC. Also included a check for $1,197.41 to cover taxes.