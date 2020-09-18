T-Mobile’s Galaxy A71 5G getting new update that adds standalone 5G support
A couple of days after T-Mobile updated its Galaxy Note 10+ 5G to support standalone 5G, another Samsung phone has begun receiving the same feature.
The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is now getting an update that includes standalone 5G support. In addition to enabling SA 5G connectivity, this update brings improved camera performance and the September 1, 2020 security patches to the A71 5G.
T-Mobile hasn’t yet updated its Galaxy A71 5G support page with info on this update, but Samsung’s support page does include this update and its changelog.
This update is version A716USQU2ATH7 and it comes in at 415.54MB. Some Galaxy A71 5G owners on Reddit say that they got the update today, so if you have T-Mobile’s A71 5G, be on the lookout. You can also check manually by going into Settings > Software update > Download and install.
T-Mobile deployed standalone 5G last month, expanding its overall 5G coverage by 30 percent. Standalone 5G can also get you lower latency, so if your phone has an update available to add standalone 5G support, it’s definitely worth installing it when you get the chance.