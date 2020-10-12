T-Mobile and Betty Crocker cook up a real 5G layer cake mix

T-Mobile often refers to its 5G network as a “layer cake” that’s made up of three different kinds of 5G to help give customers the best experience possible. Now T-Mo is taking that 5G “layer cake” and turning it into a literal cake.

T-Mobile has teamed up with Betty Crocker to make a 5G layer cake mix. The T-Mobile x Better Crocker 5G Layer Cake mix is a limited edition and includes all the ingredients you need to make your own magenta-colored layer cake.

This limited edition cake mix was available for free to anyone this morning, but it sold in out minutes. T-Mobile is planning to give some boxes of its 5G layer cake mix away on Twitter, too, so if you want to bake up a 5G layer cake of your own, you should keep an eye on the @TMobile and @NevilleRay accounts.

T-Mo’s 5G network layer cake is made of up low-band 600MHz, mid-band 2.5GHz, and high-band mmWave spectrum. The low-band 600MHz covers the longest distances and help to give T-Mobile a nationwide 5G network, but it doesn’t offer the fastest speeds of the three. Mid-band offers a mix of coverage and faster speeds, while mmWave is super fast but is focused on covering city blocks.

The T-Mobile 5G network currently covers over 250 million people across 1.3 million square miles. T-Mo recently expanded its mid-band 2.5GHz 5G to 121 additional cities and towns, and it promises to expand that coverage to thousands of cities by the end of 2020.

Sources: T-Mobile, T-Mobile x Better Crocker 5G Layer Cake Mix