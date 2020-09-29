T-Mobile 2.5GHz 5G is now live in 121 new cities

T-Mobile began September with a big expansion of its 2.5GHz 5G coverage, and now it’s ending the month by expanding that mid-band 5G to even more cities.

T-Mobile’s 2.5GHz 5G coverage is now available in 121 new cities and towns across the US. This latest expansion brings the total number of T-Mobile 2.5GHz 5G cities to 210, and T-Mo promises that there will be “thousands more” coming by the end of 2020.

Some of the cities getting new 2.5GHz 5G coverage today include Wilmington, DE; Saugus, MA; Minneapolis, MN; Atlantic City, NJ; and Alexandria, VA. You can find the full list of new 2.5GHz 5G cities at the bottom of this post.

T-Mo also confirmed today that it’s been busy improving the 2.5GHz 5G in cities that already have the coverage. For example, in New York City it’s added 10 times more mid-band 5G sites since May, giving it 25 times more mid-band 5G coverage and 10 times more mid-band capacity than before.

You’ll need a 2.5GHz 5G-capable device to access this new coverage. Those include the upcoming Motorola Razr, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, the new Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, the Galaxy S20 series, the Note 10+ 5G, the Galaxy A71 5G and A51 5G, the OnePlus 8 5G and OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, and the LG V60 ThinQ 5G.

 

Arkansas

  • Jacksonville
  • Trumann

Delaware 

  • Wilmington

Florida

  • Dunedin
  • Key Vista
  • Ridgecrest

Georgia

  • Scottdale

Illinois

  • Addison
  • Belleville
  • Bourbonnais
  • Bradley
  • Buffalo Grove
  • Burbank
  • Carol Stream
  • Chicago Ridge
  • Crestwood
  • Elmwood Park
  • Evergreen Park
  • Forest Park
  • Hazel Crest
  • Hoffman Estates
  • Indian Creek
  • Kankakee
  • Lake Zurich
  • Lockport
  • Lombard
  • Lyons
  • Markham
  • Melrose Park
  • Midlothian
  • Mundelein
  • Normal
  • North Chicago
  • Palos Hills
  • Park Forest
  • Paxton
  • Plainfield
  • River Grove
  • Riverdale
  • Romeoville
  • Stone Park
  • Streamwood
  • Swansea
  • Tinley Park
  • University Park
  • Vernon Hills
  • Waterloo
  • Wheaton
  • Wheeling
  • Woodridge
  • Worth

Indiana

  • Crown Point

Maryland

  • Laurel
  • Lochearn
  • Parkville

Massachusetts

  • Melrose
  • Revere
  • Saugus

Michigan

  • Ypsilanti

Minnesota

  • Hopkins
  • Minneapolis
  • St. Paul

Missouri

  • Black Jack
  • Cliff Village
  • Dennis Acres
  • Flordell Hills
  • Grandview
  • Houston Lake
  • Joplin
  • Lawson
  • St. Joseph
  • Warrensburg

New Jersey

  • Atlantic City
  • Clifton
  • Echelon
  • Edgewater
  • Elmwood Park
  • Englewood
  • Fairview
  • Franklin Center
  • Garfield
  • Jersey City
  • Lodi
  • Passaic
  • Ridgefield
  • Rockaway
  • Trenton
  • Victory Gardens
  • Wallington
  • Wood-Ridge

New York

  • Amsterdam
  • Franklin Square
  • Lake Mohegan
  • Shrub Oak
  • South Hempstead
  • Terryville
  • University Gardens

North Carolina

  • Cornelius
  • Piney Green

Ohio

  • Finneytown
  • Sandusky

Oklahoma

  • Broken Arrow

Pennsylvania

  • Chalfant
  • Collingswood
  • Duryea
  • Lansdowne
  • Levittown
  • Liberty
  • Millbourne
  • North Braddock
  • Phoenixville

Tennessee

  • Lebanon
  • Oak Ridge
  • Sevierville
  • Shelbyville

Texas

  • Galena Park

Virginia

  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Norfolk
  • Virginia Beach
  • Washington

Source: T-Mobile

