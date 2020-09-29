T-Mobile 2.5GHz 5G is now live in 121 new cities
T-Mobile began September with a big expansion of its 2.5GHz 5G coverage, and now it’s ending the month by expanding that mid-band 5G to even more cities.
T-Mobile’s 2.5GHz 5G coverage is now available in 121 new cities and towns across the US. This latest expansion brings the total number of T-Mobile 2.5GHz 5G cities to 210, and T-Mo promises that there will be “thousands more” coming by the end of 2020.
Some of the cities getting new 2.5GHz 5G coverage today include Wilmington, DE; Saugus, MA; Minneapolis, MN; Atlantic City, NJ; and Alexandria, VA. You can find the full list of new 2.5GHz 5G cities at the bottom of this post.
T-Mo also confirmed today that it’s been busy improving the 2.5GHz 5G in cities that already have the coverage. For example, in New York City it’s added 10 times more mid-band 5G sites since May, giving it 25 times more mid-band 5G coverage and 10 times more mid-band capacity than before.
You’ll need a 2.5GHz 5G-capable device to access this new coverage. Those include the upcoming Motorola Razr, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, the new Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, the Galaxy S20 series, the Note 10+ 5G, the Galaxy A71 5G and A51 5G, the OnePlus 8 5G and OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, and the LG V60 ThinQ 5G.
Arkansas
- Jacksonville
- Trumann
Delaware
- Wilmington
Florida
- Dunedin
- Key Vista
- Ridgecrest
Georgia
- Scottdale
Illinois
- Addison
- Belleville
- Bourbonnais
- Bradley
- Buffalo Grove
- Burbank
- Carol Stream
- Chicago Ridge
- Crestwood
- Elmwood Park
- Evergreen Park
- Forest Park
- Hazel Crest
- Hoffman Estates
- Indian Creek
- Kankakee
- Lake Zurich
- Lockport
- Lombard
- Lyons
- Markham
- Melrose Park
- Midlothian
- Mundelein
- Normal
- North Chicago
- Palos Hills
- Park Forest
- Paxton
- Plainfield
- River Grove
- Riverdale
- Romeoville
- Stone Park
- Streamwood
- Swansea
- Tinley Park
- University Park
- Vernon Hills
- Waterloo
- Wheaton
- Wheeling
- Woodridge
- Worth
Indiana
- Crown Point
Maryland
- Laurel
- Lochearn
- Parkville
Massachusetts
- Melrose
- Revere
- Saugus
Michigan
- Ypsilanti
Minnesota
- Hopkins
- Minneapolis
- St. Paul
Missouri
- Black Jack
- Cliff Village
- Dennis Acres
- Flordell Hills
- Grandview
- Houston Lake
- Joplin
- Lawson
- St. Joseph
- Warrensburg
New Jersey
- Atlantic City
- Clifton
- Echelon
- Edgewater
- Elmwood Park
- Englewood
- Fairview
- Franklin Center
- Garfield
- Jersey City
- Lodi
- Passaic
- Ridgefield
- Rockaway
- Trenton
- Victory Gardens
- Wallington
- Wood-Ridge
New York
- Amsterdam
- Franklin Square
- Lake Mohegan
- Shrub Oak
- South Hempstead
- Terryville
- University Gardens
North Carolina
- Cornelius
- Piney Green
Ohio
- Finneytown
- Sandusky
Oklahoma
- Broken Arrow
Pennsylvania
- Chalfant
- Collingswood
- Duryea
- Lansdowne
- Levittown
- Liberty
- Millbourne
- North Braddock
- Phoenixville
Tennessee
- Lebanon
- Oak Ridge
- Sevierville
- Shelbyville
Texas
- Galena Park
Virginia
- Alexandria
- Arlington
- Norfolk
- Virginia Beach
- Washington
Source: T-Mobile