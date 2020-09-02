T-Mobile 2.5GHz 5G expands to 81 new cities across the US
Before today, T-Mobile’s 2.5GHz 5G was available in eight cities. Now that number is more than 80.
T-Mo today announced that it’s turned on its 2.5GHz 5G in parts of 81 cities and towns across the US. This includes places like San Fernando, CA; Bangor, MI; Newberg, OR; Newport News, VA; and Snohomish, WA.
The full list of cities where T-Mobile’s 2.5GHz 5G can now be found is available at the bottom of this post.
2.5GHz is the mid-band flavor in T-Mobile’s 5G layer cake. With it, T-Mo is increasing capacity on its 5G network as well as boosting speeds. Some places with 2.5GHz 5G are seeing average download speeds of 300Mbps and peak speeds near 1Gbps.
This added 2.5GHz 5G can also help to expand coverage by reaching farther distances and penetrating walls better than high-band mmWave 5G.
Looking ahead, T-Mobile says it’s on track to light up 1,000 sites per month with 2.5GHz 5G and that there should be thousands of cities and towns with 2.5GHz 5G by the end of the year. T-Mo also says that it’s working to commit more mid-band spectrum to its cell sites to improve 2.5GHz speeds and capacity.
You will need a compatible device to access T-Mobile’s 2.5GHz 5G coverage. T-Mobile sells several of them, including the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, LG V60 ThinQ 5G, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, and OnePlus 8 5G. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 supports 2.5GHz as well.
With this latest expansion, is T-Mobile’s 2.5GHz 5G live in your city yet?
California
- Citrus
- La Puente
- Los Angeles
- Paramount
- San Fernando
- Willowbrook
District of Columbia
- Washington D.C.
Florida
- Azalea Park
- Holiday
- Progress Village
- Westchase
Georgia
- Atlanta
- Gainesville
- Mableton
- North Atlanta
- Winder
Illinois
- Bellwood
- Calumet City
- Chicago
- Chicago Heights
- Glendale Heights
- Hanover Park
- Ingalls Park
- Northlake
Indiana
- Merrillville
- Maryland
- Towson
Massachusetts
- Holbrook
- Waltham
Michigan
- Bangor
- Decatur
Minnesota
- Maplewood
Missouri
- Jennings
New Jersey
- Camden
- Cliffside Park
- Fort Lee
- Hasbrouck Heights
- North Arlington
- Palisades Park
- Paterson
- Roselle
- Totowa
New York
- Copiague
- East Williston
- Freeport
- Garden City
- Garden City Park
- Harbor Isle
- Hempstead
- Island Park
- Lindenhurst
- Long Beach
- Malverne Park Oaks
- Middle Island
- Mineola
- New York
- Plainview
- West Hempstead
- Williston Park
North Carolina
- Clemmons
- Kernersville
- Pineville
- Stallings
- Statesville
- Winston-Salem
Oregon
- Aloha
- Newberg
- Sherwood
Pennsylvania
- Braddock
- Colwyn
- Darby
- East Lansdowne
- Kerrtown
- Meadville
- Philadelphia
- Rankin
- Yeadon
Texas
- Dallas
- Houston
- Nassau Bay
Virginia
- Bailey’s Crossroads
- Bull Run
- Highland Springs
- Lake Barcroft
- Newport News
- Sudley
- Tysons Corner
Washington
- Geneva
- Oak Harbor
- Snohomish
Source: T-Mobile