T-Mobile 2.5GHz 5G expands to 81 new cities across the US

Before today, T-Mobile’s 2.5GHz 5G was available in eight cities. Now that number is more than 80.

T-Mo today announced that it’s turned on its 2.5GHz 5G in parts of 81 cities and towns across the US. This includes places like San Fernando, CA; Bangor, MI; Newberg, OR; Newport News, VA; and Snohomish, WA.

The full list of cities where T-Mobile’s 2.5GHz 5G can now be found is available at the bottom of this post.

2.5GHz is the mid-band flavor in T-Mobile’s 5G layer cake. With it, T-Mo is increasing capacity on its 5G network as well as boosting speeds. Some places with 2.5GHz 5G are seeing average download speeds of 300Mbps and peak speeds near 1Gbps.

This added 2.5GHz 5G can also help to expand coverage by reaching farther distances and penetrating walls better than high-band mmWave 5G.

Looking ahead, T-Mobile says it’s on track to light up 1,000 sites per month with 2.5GHz 5G and that there should be thousands of cities and towns with 2.5GHz 5G by the end of the year. T-Mo also says that it’s working to commit more mid-band spectrum to its cell sites to improve 2.5GHz speeds and capacity.

You will need a compatible device to access T-Mobile’s 2.5GHz 5G coverage. T-Mobile sells several of them, including the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, LG V60 ThinQ 5G, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, and OnePlus 8 5G. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 supports 2.5GHz as well.

With this latest expansion, is T-Mobile’s 2.5GHz 5G live in your city yet?

California

Citrus

La Puente

Los Angeles

Paramount

San Fernando

Willowbrook

District of Columbia

Washington D.C.

Florida

Azalea Park

Holiday

Progress Village

Westchase

Georgia

Atlanta

Gainesville

Mableton

North Atlanta

Winder

Illinois

Bellwood

Calumet City

Chicago

Chicago Heights

Glendale Heights

Hanover Park

Ingalls Park

Northlake

Indiana

Merrillville

Maryland

Towson

Massachusetts

Holbrook

Waltham

Michigan

Bangor

Decatur

Minnesota

Maplewood

Missouri

Jennings

New Jersey

Camden

Cliffside Park

Fort Lee

Hasbrouck Heights

North Arlington

Palisades Park

Paterson

Roselle

Totowa

New York

Copiague

East Williston

Freeport

Garden City

Garden City Park

Harbor Isle

Hempstead

Island Park

Lindenhurst

Long Beach

Malverne Park Oaks

Middle Island

Mineola

New York

Plainview

West Hempstead

Williston Park

North Carolina

Clemmons

Kernersville

Pineville

Stallings

Statesville

Winston-Salem

Oregon

Aloha

Newberg

Sherwood

Pennsylvania

Braddock

Colwyn

Darby

East Lansdowne

Kerrtown

Meadville

Philadelphia

Rankin

Yeadon

Texas

Dallas

Houston

Nassau Bay

Virginia

Bailey’s Crossroads

Bull Run

Highland Springs

Lake Barcroft

Newport News

Sudley

Tysons Corner

Washington

Geneva

Oak Harbor

Snohomish

