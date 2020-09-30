Google Pixel 5 official with 6-inch 90Hz display, 4000mAh battery, $699 price

Google’s Pixel family is growing again.

The Google Pixel 5 was made officially official. T-Mobile won’t be selling the Pixel 5 itself, but the unlocked model is available for pre-order from the Google Store right now for $699. The Pixel 5 will launch in the US on October 29.

T-Mobile does say that it’s “working with Google to make sure [the Pixel 5] works great on our network.” Google’s spec list for the Pixel 5 mentions support for both sub-6GHz (600MHz and 2.5GHz) and mmWave flavors of 5G, but a Google support page says that the Pixel 5 will only support sub-6GHz 5G on T-Mobile.

Now for the rest of the Pixel 5’s specs. It’s got a 6-inch 2340×1080 OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an 8MP hole-punch camera.

There are two more cameras around back, including a 12.2MP main cam with both optical and electronic image stabilization, autofocus with dual pixel phase detection, and an f/1.7 aperture. Google has swapped the telephoto camera on the Pixel 4 for a 16MP ultrawide cam on the Pixel 5 that includes a 107-degree field of view.

One other camera feature that Google is highlighting with the Pixel 5 is Night Sight in Portrait Mode. This combines two camera features into one, letting you use Night Sight to brighten up your photos in extremely low-light situations while also giving your photo a blurry Portrait Mode background.

Inside the Pixel 5’s 100% recycled aluminum closure is a Snapdragon 765G processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s a 4000mAh battery powering the Pixel 5, and when it comes time to recharge that battery, you can do so with up to 18W wired fast charging or Qi wireless charging. Reverse wireless charging support means you can use the Pixel 5 to charge other devices, too.

The Pixel 5 also boasts a rear fingerprint rear, stereo speakers, a USB-C port, and a physical SIM slot as well as eSIM support.

On the software side, Google is touting a new feature called Hold for Me that’ll be in preview on the Pixel 5. As its name suggests, Hold for Me will have the Google Assistant wait on hold for you when you call a toll-free number and you’re put on hold. When there’s a person on the other line, Google Assistant will notify you.

The Pixel 5 comes preloaded with Android 11 and is guaranteed to get at least 3 years of OS and security updates.

