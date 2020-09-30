Google Pixel 4a 5G is coming to T-Mobile with 6.2-inch display and dual rear cameras

The Pixel 5 isn’t the only new phone announced by Google today.

Google also took the wraps off of the Pixel 4a 5G, and it’s officially coming to T-Mobile. The bad news is that T-Mo isn’t saying yet how much it’ll ask for the Pixel 4a 5G or exactly when the new device will hit its magenta shelves.

We do know that Google itself is pricing the unlocked Pixel 4a 5G at $499. That model will launch in the US in November.

Many of the specs of the Pixel 4a 5G are similar to the Pixel 5. It’s got a Snapdragon 765G processor, 128GB of built-in storage, and an 8MP selfie camera. It’s got the same 12.2MP main cam as the Pixel 5, too, which includes autofocus with dual pixel phase detection as well as optical and electronic image stabilization. There’s a 16MP ultrawide camera with 107-degree field of view, too.

The cameras on the Pixel 4a 5G offer features like Night Sight with Portrait Mode, letting you take quality shots in extremely low light situations that also have blurry portrait mode backgrounds. There’s also Cinematic Pan, which will give your videos ultrasmooth panning for a more professional look.

The Pixel 4a 5G’s spec list also includes 6GB of RAM, a 3800mAh battery, and support for 18W wired fast charging over USB-C. There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack like Google’s Pixel 3a and 4a, plus stereo speakers and a rear fingerprint reader.

The Pixel 4a 5G comes preloaded with Android 11 and is guaranteed to get at least three years of OS and security updates. Google is also including Hold for Me, a feature that’ll use Google Assistant to wait on hold for you when you call toll-free numbers and alert you when there’s a person ready to talk to you, as well as an Extreme Battery Saver mode that can make the battery stretch for up to 48 hours.

With the Pixel 4a 5G confirmed to be coming to T-Mobile, are you thinking about buying one?

