T-Mobile’s OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren receiving update with standalone 5G support
Another T-Mobile phone is now being updated to support standalone 5G.
The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is receiving an update to version 10.0.39.HD61CB. This 190MB update brings support for T-Mobile standalone 5G, which launched last month and increased T-Mo’s overall 5G coverage by 30 percent.
This changelog also mentions the August 2020 security patches, but those were included in the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren update that was released one month ago. The final item on the changelog is “General improvement and fixes”.
OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren owners should see this update in the coming days. You can also check for it manually by launching the Settings app and tappign on “System” followed by “System update” and then “Check for update”.
This may not be a huge update, but it’s good to see T-Mobile rolling standalone 5G support to another one of its devices. Not only will it help OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren owners to enjoy expanded 5G coverage, but T-Mo has said that standalone 5G can bring lower latency, too.
If you’ve got a OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, let us know when you get this update installed!
Thanks Lucas!