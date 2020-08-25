T-Mobile begins pushing updates to OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, OnePlus 6T
T-Mobile’s got new updates for a trio of OnePlus devices.
The OnePlus 8 5G is now receiving an update to version 10.5.20.IN55CB. The changelog says this new update enables standalone 5G, but T-Mobile actually rolled that feature out to the OnePlus 8 5G with an update earlier this month. Also listed on the OnePlus 8 5G’s update changelog are the August 2020 security patches and “general improvement and fixes”.
T-Mo has announced a new update for the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, too. This update is version 10.0.37.HD61CB and includes the August 2020 security patches.
And finally, T-Mobile says that the OnePlus 6T is receiving the August 2020 security update, too. The update is arriving as version A6013_34_200803.
All three updates should be rolling out to the OnePlus devices over the air now. If you’ve got a T-Mobile OnePlus 8 5G, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, or OnePlus 6T, you can check for your update by going into Settings > System > System update > Check for Update.
Let us know when your OnePlus phone gets its update!
Thanks Noel!
Sources: T-Mobile OnePlus 8 5G, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, OnePlus 6T