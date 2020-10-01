Metro by T-Mobile launching new deals on 5G plan and Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

Metro by T-Mobile launched two new deals today: one for customers looking for a new plan and one aimed at people who need a new phone.

First up, Metro is offering two lines of unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data for $35 per line per month, or $70 total. This limited time offer also includes 5G access, 5GB of hotspot usage, and 100GB of Google One cloud storage.

New customers who want this deal must sign up for two lines of service with autopay. The first month’s payment will be $80, but after that the autopay discount will kick in and drop the price to $70 per month. Existing customers can add a new line to get this deal.

The other new Metro by T-Mobile deal offers the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G for just $99.99 to switchers. The Galaxy A51 5G is normally priced at $499.99, so this is a big discount.

With this Galaxy A51 5G deal, you’ll need to switch to Metro and buy the Galaxy A51 5G for $199.99. You’ll then get a $100 digital Mastercard gift card at your third monthly payment.

Both of these limited time deals are available in Metro by T-Mobile stores nationwide.

Source: T-Mobile