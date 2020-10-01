Next week’s T-Mobile Tuesday will include Baskin-Robbins gift card, Motorola Razr prizes
We’ve seen quite a few food deals in T-Mobile Tuesdays lately, and that’ll continue next week.
Next Tuesday, October 6, T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get a $2 promo card for Baskin-Robbins to treat themselves to some discounted ice cream. Also coming next week are deals that’ll get you 10 free 4×6 photo prints from Walgreens and 30% off plus free shipping from Adidas.
Shell is returning next Tuesday, too, offering a discount of $0.10 off per gallon of gas.
The contest next week will award five grand prize winners the new Motorola Razr 5G foldable. Each winner will get the new Razr in the Polished Graphite color plus a check for $600 that can be used for taxes.