T-Mobile Galaxy S10 series getting One UI 2.5 update, Galaxy Tab S4 also updated

T-Mobile is now rolling out big updates to more Samsung devices, including the upgraded One UI 2.5 user interface for last year’s Galaxy S flagships.

The Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, and S10+ are all being updated to One UI 2.5. They’re all fairly large updates, coming in at nearly 1100MB, so be prepared for a big download. The S10 update is version G973USQU4ETH7, the S10e’s is G970USQU4ETH7, and the S10+’s is G975USQU4ETH7.

Updating to One UI 2.5 gets you things like new Pro Video features. They include the ability to record 4K video at 24 frames per second, video capture in a 21:9 aspect ratio, and the ability to control the direction of your phone’s microphone when recording video.

One UI 2.5 also brings wireless Samsung DeX support and Samsung Keyboard improvements like split keyboard support in landscape mode and the option to search YouTube using the keyboard search feature. Bitmoji Stickers are now supported on the Always On Display, too, and you can now easily share your Wi-Fi password with nearby Galaxy devices.

These Galaxy S10 updates include the September 1, 2020 security patches, too.

Also being updated today is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4. This update brings One UI 2, which adds dark mode improvements like darkened wallpapers and widgets when dark mode is on plus adjustments to images, text, and colors for day and night environments.

The update includes clearer app icons and system colors as well, plus smoother animations, new navigation gestures, the ability to edit the modes that appear at the bottom of your Camera app, and a more detailed battery usage graph. The My Files app is gaining a Trash feature that’ll let you restore something if you delete it by mistake, too, and Samsung Internet is adding a quick menu for faster access to the features you use most.

The Galaxy Tab S4’s update is version T837TUVU4CTI1 and it comes in at 1723MB.

All of these updates have started rolling out over the air, so you should see them on your device soon. If you don’t want to wait to check out your new One UI features, you can check for your update by going into Settings > Software update > Download updates manually.

Thanks Hugh, Joanna, Tom, Bryan, and Sam!