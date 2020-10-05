T-Mobile Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ now receiving One UI 2.5 update

Earlier today, T-Mobile began pushing the One UI 2.5 update to its Galaxy S10 devices. Now some more Samsung phones are getting that update.

The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are receiving an update to One UI 2.5 today, too. The smaller Note 10 is being updated to version N970USQU4DTH7, while the Note 10+ update is version N975USQU4DTH7. T-Mobile hasn’t updated its Note 10 and Note 10+ support pages with info on these updates yet, but Samsung has.

There are several new features in One UI 2.5 for Note 10 and Note 10+ owners to look forward to. Those include new Pro Video features like the ability to record in 4K at 24fps, video capture at a 21:9 aspect ratio, and support for choosing the direction of your phone’s microphone when you record audio.

Wireless Samsung DeX support is included with One UI 2.5, too, as well as support for Bitmoji Stickers on your always on display. The Samsung Keyboard now offers a split keyboard in landscape mode, and you can search YouTube from your keyboard as well. The Samsung Note app supports importing PDF files, and you can now easily share a Wi-Fi password with a nearby Galaxy device, too.

These updates also include the September 2020 security patches.

If you’ve got a Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+ on T-Mobile, you should see your device’s new update in the coming days. You can check for it manually by launching the Settings app and tapping on “Software update” followed by “Download updates manually”.

Thanks /dev/null, Alexis, and Eddie!