T-Mobile donating money to help kids play Little League baseball

T-Mobile has been big on baseball for a while now, offering free MLB.TV to its customers for several years and repeatedly sponsoring the MLB Home Run Derby. Now T-Mo continued that baseball focus with an initiative focused on Little League Baseball.

T-Mo says that for every home run hit during the MLB postseason, it’ll donate $5,000 to the T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program. This initiative is focused on helping families in need cover the registration costs associated with playing in their local Little League, including the Baseball, Softball, or Challenger divisions.

Folks who aren’t Major League Baseball players can help contribute to this program, too. Anyone can text “LittleLeague” to 313131 between October 5 and October 28 and T-Mobile will donate $1 — up to an additional $1 million — to support recipients of the T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program in the texter’s local community.

T-Mobile gave more than $1 million to the T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program in 2019, helping nearly 5,000 boys and girls from more than 700 leagues in almost every state. T-Mo also help with resources to refurbish fields and provide bats, balls, and other equipments to local leagues.

“Next season, 1 in 5 kids may not have the opportunity to play sports due to financial hardship…that’s why we’re using our massive platform during the MLB Postseason to rally fans to help us make an impact in their local communities,” said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert. “Last season, we gave close to 5,000 kids the chance to play the game they love, many for the first time ever, and we’re just getting started!”

The 2021 T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program will launch in early December. Anyone interested in applying for a grant can fill out the form on this site to begin the process.

Source: T-Mobile