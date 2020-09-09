New Motorola Razr is coming to T-Mobile with 5G support, camera and battery upgrades

There’s a new Motorola Razr and it’s coming to T-Mobile.

Motorola today announced an upgraded Razr foldable and in addition to offering several upgrades over the first model, it’s also coming to T-Mobile.

The new Motorola Razr will launch at T-Mobile this fall in Blush Gold and Polished Graphite colors. T-Mo isn’t sharing a specific launch date or monthly pricing yet, but the new Razr will have a full retail price of $1,399.99. That’s $100 less than the first Razr which was a Verizon exclusive in the US.

One of the upgrades Motorola has made with this new Razr is giving it a Snapdragon 765G processor, which enables 5G support. T-Mobile says that the Razr will support both its 600MHz and 2.5GHz 5G.

There’s a bigger 2800mAh battery inside this new Razr, too, along with upgrades to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.

The cameras have also gotten significant upgrades from the first Razr. The rear cam is a 48MP snapper that uses Quad Pixel tech to get you up to 4x better low-light sensitivity. It’s got optical image stabilization and laser autofocus tech to focus more quickly on your subject as well.

Inside there’s a 20MP selfie camera sitting at the top of the 6.2-inch foldable display that has a 21:9 aspect ratio. Motorola says that this screen can withstand up to 200,000 flips, which could take a power user up to five years to achieve. This screen also has a special coating to protect it from scratches and a water repellent barrier.

There’s a 2.7-inch QuickView display on the outside of the new Motorola Razr, too. In addition to using it to check your incoming notifications without opening the phone, you have the ability to grant any app permission to run on the Quick View display. This means you can access apps like Messages, Calculator, YouTube, Spotify, and Pandora from that display.

The outer QuickView display also supports Android 10-style gestures. You can swipe up to access the home screen, swipe left to get the app tray, and swipe left again to access your contact shortcuts. Swiping right from the home screen on the QuickView display will open the camera, letting you use it as a viewfinder and take your selfies with the 48MP main cam.

What do you think of Motorola’s new Razr? Are features like 5G and availability from T-Mobile making you interested in this foldable?

Sources: Motorola, T-Mobile