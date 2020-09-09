T-Mobile Tuesdays will offer free 6-month Quibi subscription and BOGO pretzel deal next week

T-Mobile customers had the chance to sign up for a free year of Quibi when the service launched earlier this year, but for anyone who may have missed out, T-Mobile Tuesdays will soon offer another chance to get a free Quibi subscription.

Next Tuesday, September 15, T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get a free six-month subscription to Quibi. This offer is only available to new subscribers, so if you previously had a Quibi subscription or trial you won’t be able to take advantage of the deal.

Also coming next Tuesday is a buy one, get one pretzel deal from Auntie Anne’s. T-Mo and Sprint customers will be able to score $0.10 off per gallon of gas from Shell, too.

Finally, next week T-Mobile will offer 50% off a one-year subscription to The Dyrt PRO. The Dyrt is a resource for campers that includes campsite listings plus reviews and tips from other campers. With The Dyrt PRO, you can save up to 40% on campground reservations and up to 30% on camping gear. You also get access to offline campground search and downloadable maps.

Next week’s contest prizes are also related to camping. Four grand prize winners will each receive a 2021 Coleman Lantern LT 17B Travel Trailer worth $11,995 plus a check worth $5,140 to cover taxes or other expenses.

Two first prize winners will each get a Honda EU2200i Portable Invertor Generator worth $1,049 and a check for $449. And finally, 5,000 second prize winners will each receive a $25 gift certificate for Camping World or Gander RV & Outdoors.