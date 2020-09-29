Motorola Razr launches October 2 and T-Mobile has two deals on the new foldable

Following its official debut earlier this month, the new Motorola Razr foldable is nearly ready to start showing up on T-Mobile shelves.

The Motorola Razr will be available from T-Mobile starting this Friday, October 2. Pricing will be $0 down and $58.34 per month for 24 months or $1,399.99 full retail price.

If you are interested in Motorola’s new foldable phone, T-Mobile will have a couple of deals that’ll help you get it for less. You can get the Motorola Razr for half off (save $700) with 24 monthly bill credits when you activate a new line of service and trade in an eligible device.

The phones eligible for trade-in with this deal include:

Apple: iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Samsung: Galaxy Note 10 series, Note 9, Galaxy S10 series, S9 series

Galaxy Note 10 series, Note 9, Galaxy S10 series, S9 series Google: Pixel 4 and 4 XL, Pixel 3 and 3 XL

Pixel 4 and 4 XL, Pixel 3 and 3 XL OnePlus: OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren 5G, OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren 5G, OnePlus 7T LG: LG V60 ThinQ

If you don’t need a new line, you can still get $400 off the Motorola Razr with 24 monthly bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.

The new Motorola Razr features a foldable 6.2-inch 2142×876 OLED display plus a 2.7-inch 800×600 OLED outer screen that you can use to check notifications and use apps like Messages, Calculator, Spotify, and Pandora. The main camera on the Razr is a 48MP snapper, and you can use the secondary screen as a viewfinder so that you can take selfies with that main cam.

Other features of the Motorola Razr include a Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a rear fingerprint reader, and a 2800mAh battery. The foldable is compatible with T-Mobile’s 600MHz and 2.5GHz 5G coverage.

Now that T-Mobile’s launch date and pricing for the Motorola Razr are official, are you thinking about buying the new foldable?

Sources: T-Mobile, Motorola Razr