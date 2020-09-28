T-Mobile Galaxy Note 10+ 5G receiving One UI 2.5 update, Galaxy S9 gets security update

After finishing last week with some new Galaxy S20 series updates, T-Mobile is starting this week with some more Samsung updates.

First up, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G appears to be getting its One UI 2.5 update. The update is version N976USQU3CTI6 and it comes in at a whopping 1150.72MB. T-Mobile hasn’t updated its Note 10+ 5G with a changelog, but owners on Reddit say the update includes One UI 2.5 plus the September 1, 2020 security patches.

The update to One UI 2.5 brings with it a few new features. There are Pro Video features like support for recording 8K video at 24fps, video capture at a 21:9 aspect ratio, and the ability to control the phone’s microphone direction when recording video.

The Samsung Notes app gets a new Audio Bookmark feature with One UI 2.5 that enables it to sync your written notes with audio recordings, and Samsung DeX allows you to connect your phone to a smart TV wirelessly. The update enables you to easily share a Wi-Fi password with other Galaxy devices near you, too.

Also being updated are T-Mobile’s Galaxy S9 and S9+. These updates are versions G960USQS8ETH6 and G965USQS8ETH6, respectively, and they include the September 2020 security patches.

If you’ve got a T-Mobile Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy S9, or S9+, you can manually check for your update by launching the Settings app and tapping on “Software update” followed by “Download updates manually”.

Thanks Chuck, Debjit, Brian, and Info Assistant!