New T-Mobile Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra updates now rolling out
Less than two weeks after pushing out a new Samsung Galaxy S20 update, T-Mobile’s got another fresh update going out.
The T-Mobile variants of the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are all receiving new updates today. The S20 is getting version G981USQU1BTIE while the S20+’s is version G986USQU1BTIE and the S20 Ultra is receiving G988USQU1BTIE. The updates are a little under 500MB.
As for what’s included, the included changelog isn’t very detailed and T-Mobile hasn’t updated its S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra support pages yet. We do know that the updates include the September 2020 security patches, but considering that they’re nearly 500MB in size, you’d think that there are some other changes crammed in, too.
If you’ve got a Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra, you can check for your update by going into Settings > Software update > Download and install. Let us know if you find any interesting changes after updating!
Thanks Daryl, Debjit, Derek, Paul, and Moshe!