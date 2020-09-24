Apple unleashes iOS 14.0.1, iPadOS 14.0.1, and watchOS 7.0.1 bug-fixing updates
iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch owners, it’s time to update.
Apple today released iOS 14.0.1, iPadOS 14.0.1, and watchOS 7.0.1 updates. iPhone and iPad owners can update by going into Settings > General > Software Update, while Apple Watch folks can get their update by selecting Watch > General > Software Update.
The iOS 14.0.1 and iPadOS 14.0.1 updates are largely the same, with fixes for several bugs that’ve been discovered in the weeks since iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 launched to the public. One of the most notable fixes is for a bug that would reset your default mail and browser apps whenever you restarted your iPhone or iPad, which could get pretty annoying.
The updates also address a bug that could prevent your iPhone or iPad from connecting to Wi-Fi networks, and another that would prevent camera previews from showing on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
The changelog for the iOS 14.0.1 and iPadOS 14.0.1 updates are the same, save for the iPhone 7-focused fix in the iOS update. That changelog looks like this:
- Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your iPhone.
- Addresses an issue that could prevent camera previews from displaying on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
- Fixes an issue that could prevent your iPhone from connecting to Wi-Fi networks.
- Resolves an issue that could prevent sending email with some mail providers.
- Addresses an issue that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget.
Meanwhile, Apple Watch owners who install watchOS 7.0.1 will get a fix for a bug that could cause some payment cards in the Wallet app to be disabled for some users.