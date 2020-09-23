T-Mobile Galaxy Note 20 Ultra update brings improved camera performance, security patches
A new update for T-Mobile’s Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has started rolling out today.
The new Note 20 Ultra update is version N986USQU1ATI5 and comes in at 391.78MB. T-Mobile says that it brings improved camera image quality in dark areas as well as better speaker noise. The September 2020 security patches are in there, too, as well as “additional updates and improvements”.
Samsung’s changelog also mentions improvements to the stability of the Clipboard and Samsung Internet.
This update is now rolling out over the air, and several TmoNews readers have gotten it already. I haven’t found any reports of a new update for the Note 20, and neither T-Mobile nor Samsung make any mention of a new update for the non-Ultra Note 20.
If you’ve got a T-Mobile Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and haven’t yet updated, head into the Settings app and tap on “Software update” followed by “Download updates manually” to check for it now.
Thanks Terrence, Rove, Jose, Aaron, and Brent!