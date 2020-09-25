T-Mobile opens its first stores in Vermont and expands 5G coverage in the state

T-Mobile has some exciting news for its customers in Vermont this week, including the opening of its first two stores in the state plus some new 5G coverage.

First up, T-Mobile opened its first two brick and mortar stores in the state of Vermont this week, creating more than a dozen new jobs. Both stores are open from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm Monday through Saturday and 11:00 am to 6:00 pm on Sunday.

Here’s where you can find them:

Dorset Square Mall Shopping Center, Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT 05403

52 Sunderland Way, Essex Junction, VT 05452

Vermont residents also recently gained some new T-Mobile 5G coverage. That service was already available in Essex Junction and South Burlington where T-Mo’s new stores are located, and last month T-Mobile flipped its 5G switch on in Shelburne, too. T-Mobile 5G is also available in Milton, St. Albans, and Winooski in Vermont.

T-Mobile has committed to expanding its coverage in Vermont even more in the future, pledging to add “dozens” of new sites in the state over the next couple of years.

Lastly, T-Mobile is teaming up with Green Mountain Transit in Vermont. The two are launching a pilot program in Chittenden County to add free Wi-Fi to all local buses. Later this year, riders on the urban system routes will be able to get free internet access while on the bus thanks to this partnership.

Source: T-Mobile