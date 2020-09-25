T-Mobile Tuesdays will give free coffee and Amazon gift cards next week
Next week’s T-Mobile Tuesdays deals have officially been revealed, and if you’re a coffee drinker then you’re going to want to make some time in your schedule for Tuesday.
On Tuesday, September 29, T-Mobile will be giving its customers a free coffee from Panera. There will be limited quantities available, so you’ll want to be ready to claim your free coffee when the drop happens at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET on Tuesday.
Also coming next Tuesday is $15 to spend on MLBshop.com and free $5 Amazon gift card when you register in the Klarna shopping app (Android, iOS). And finally, you can score $0.10 off per gallon of gas at Shell.
The contest next week will see three grand prize winners receive a staycation from Booking.com. Each winner will get a 7-day stay at the location of their choice booked through Booking.com, up to a maximum of $250 per night. The staycation must be completed by September 29, 2021.
Each winner will also each receive a $1,000 check to spend on travel-related expenses and another check worth $1,178 for taxes.