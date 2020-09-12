T-Mobile Galaxy S20 and Note 9 receiving new updates

T-Mobile has begun pushing out some new Samsung updates, including some for current flagships and one for an older model.

First up, the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are all getting new updates. The S20 is getting bumped up to version G981USQU1BTI2 while the S20+ is getting version G986USQU1BTI2 and the S20 Ultra is being updated to version G988USQU1BTI2.

The changelogs for these updates only say “Various bug fixes and improvements”, and the updates are still based on the August 1, 2020 security level that the Galaxy S20 models got last month. Folks on Reddit say that these updates include fixes for some standalone 5G issues that some Galaxy S20 owners have been having.

Also receiving a new update is the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. This update is version N960USQS5ETH5 and it includes the September 1, 2020 security patches.

All of these new updates appear to be going out over the air now, so if you’ve got a Galaxy S20 series phone or a Galaxy Note 9, you should see your update soon. You’ve also got the option to check manually by jumping into your phone’s Settings app and tapping on “Software update” and then either “Download and install” for S20 phones or “Download updates manually” on the Note 9.

Thanks James and Debjit!