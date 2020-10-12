Apple releases watchOS 7.0.2 update with fix for battery drain bug
Apple is starting the week with a new update for the Apple Watch.
watchOS 7.0.2 is now available for download and it brings with it a couple of bug fixes. Apple says that the update “addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly,” so if your Apple Watch has been dying more quickly than normal, this could fix that problem.
The update also fixes an issue that prevented some users from accessing the ECG app on their Apple Watch, even though the ECG app is available in their region.
This is a smaller update but it’s one worth grabbing when you get the chance because it can be annoying when your Apple Watch unexpectedly dies in the middle of your day. So if you’ve got an Apple Watch, launch the Watch app on your iPhone and then select “General” followed by “Software Update” to grab watchOS 7.0.2 now.