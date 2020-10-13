All four iPhone 12 models have leaked ahead of Apple’s event

Looking forward to the iPhone 12 announcement today? You don’t have to wait for Apple’s event to see what the new iPhones look like.

The entire iPhone 12 lineup has leaked out just hours before Apple’s event begins. The official-looking renders come from reliable leaker Evan Blass and they show off all of the color options for the iPhone 12 mini (above), iPhone 12 (below), iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini look like they’ll be sharing the same five color options, which are blue, green, red, white, and black. They’ll have dual rear camera setups, just like the iPhone 11 before them, plus iPad Pro-style flat sides and a notch.

Rumors have said that the iPhone 12 mini will have a 5.4-inch OLED display and the iPhone 12 will come with a 6.1-inch OLED screen. Both models are expected to have 5G connectivity.

And then there’s the iPhone 12 Pro (above) and iPhone 12 Pro Max (below). The leaked images show that these two models will share color options, too, which include a blue color to replace the green of the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. The other colors include gold, graphite, and silver.

It’s expected that the iPhone 12 Pro will have a 6.1-inch screen while the iPhone 12 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch display. Both are expected to be OLED panels. The two phones will reportedly have 5G built-in, too.

It won’t be long before all of these phones get their official introductions, because Apple is slated to kick off its iPhone 12 event today at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. Based on what we’ve seen and heard so far, which of the new iPhone models are you most interested in?

Sources: Evan Blass (1), (2), (3), (4)